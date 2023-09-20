3 women cricketers who will hold the key to India's chances at Asian Games 2023 ft. Shafali Verma

The Indian Women's cricket team, who are participating in the Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou in China, will be keen on putting up a good showing and making their supporters back home proud. The Women in Blue will hope to get the gold medal on offer and go one better than their silver medal finish in the Commonwealth Games last year.

The absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for two matches means that India will have to make do without her in the quarter-finals against Malaysia on September 21 as well as the semi-final if they qualify.

Harmanpreet will be back if India manage to make it to the final, having served the two-match suspension she incurred for her outburst towards the umpires against Bangladesh in July.

However, the Women in Blue still have a lot of top players in their ranks, and it will now be up to them to push forth and ensure that they make it to the next stages of the tournament.

At best, India will get to play only three matches, and although the format seems to be going against them, momentum and rhythm will surely play a big part. Smriti Mandhana will lead India in Harmanpreet's absence.

In this listicle, we bring to you three players key to India's chances in the Asian Games.

#1 Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma (Credits: HerZindagi)

Deepti Sharma will be India's frontline bowler in the Asian Games. A lot will rest on how she is able to work her magic over India's opponents. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur often trusts Deepti to bowl with the new ball but the latter can do a good job in the middle overs as well.

Although the Women in Blue have the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and a few others to rely upon in the middle overs, Deepti is the one who often gives her the best value. Deepti's economy rate in WT20Is is 6.08, which is extremely impressive.

Her average is a bit on the higher side - 24.48 - but she more than makes up for it with her economic bowling. Deepti's variations often hold her in good stead, but so do her discipline and accuracy.

She is one of the finest spinners in world cricket at the moment and will play a tremendous role for India in the Asian Games.

#2 Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma (Credits: Hindustan Times)

Shafali Verma is one of the key players for India in the Asian Games. Opening the batting in all likelihood with Smriti Mandhana, Verma will have to make sure that her team's scoring rate remains on the upside at all times.

This will be her role in the team and one for which she has prepared extensively. Verma need not worry about holding the side together or playing the role of the sheet anchor, as she has the experienced Mandhana alongside her to do that.

Verma will need to have a good tournament for India to compete for the top honors. The 19-year-old has a strike rate of 131 in WT20Is and will be looking to add to it in this tournament. Her strike rate, along with the wide range of shots she possesses, is a blessing for India.

#3 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana (Credits: Mid-Day)

There is very little that is needed to be said about Smriti Mandhana. The elegant southpaw will be, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the few senior players in India's batting order.

A lot rests upon the able shoulders of Mandhana as she will have to bear the load of India's batting along with some others. Being such an experienced professional now, a lot will be expected of her.

The 27-year-old has a healthy strike rate of 123 in WT20Is, and this will give a big boost of confidence to India. She has to play the role of the anchor in the side, and bat till the end while forging partnerships along the way.

Mandhana has to take up the responsibility for most of India's batting, and nothing will make the Indian supporters happier if she succeeds in doing so. As has been mentioned, she will lead India in Harmanpreet's absence.