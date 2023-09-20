3 young Australian players India needs to be wary of in ODI series ft. Cameron Green

In what comes an ideal preparation for the ODI World Cup, Australia is slated to play India in a three-match ODI series just before the showpiece event. This series serves as an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their final combinations.

The final date for any potential changes to the World Cup squad can be done as late as 28 September. Australia have a few questions to answer before heading into the quadrennial event.

The Aussies went down 3-2 against the Proteas in the recently concluded ODI series after leading 2-0 at one stage. Their over-dependence on the top order was visible during the series.

Even in the matches they won, Australia stuttered in the middle, losing wickets in clusters. Meanwhile, the conditions in India will be different to the rainbow nation and the series could be very important for their preparation.

The Australian selection committee named a new look squad for the ODI series. Some of the new faces still have an outside chance to find a spot in the World Cup team if they can perform in this bilateral series.

That said, let us look at three young Australian players India needs to be wary of in the Indian series:

#1 Cameron Green

A generational talent, Cameron Green has come off age in the international circuit and has all the attributes to become the next big superstar.

However his recent performances have been far from ideal and despite securing a place in the World Cup squad, he might not be a certainty in the playing XI.

The ODI series will serve as an ideal opportunity for Green to showcase his skills. The Indian crowd have already witnessed his prowess in the IPL.

Despite his poor outings in the recent past, Green would be a lethal cog in the Australian set up and the Indians should be wary about how they tackle him in the ODI series.

#2 Spencer Johnson

The left-arm seamer burst onto the scene during the Hundred in England. Relatively an unknown face in the cricket circuit, Johnson bowled an exceptional spell where he bowled 19 dot balls during a 20-ball spell, also bagging three wickets in the process.

Johnson was picked by the Adelaide Strikers in the 2020/21 BBL season but didn't get a match. The elusive debut finally came for the Brisbane Heat in the 2022/23 season. Just a couple of deliveries into his spell, Brett Lee sounded very excited with his bowling action.

He has the ability to generate good pace and swing the ball both ways. Johnson emerged as a death overs specialist during the last BBL and has been a consistent wicket-taker in whichever format he has played. Thus, earning him a place in the recently concluded white-ball series against South Africa.

Johnson has just played a solitary T20I for Australia but could be someone to look out for in the ODI series against India. If given a chance, he could pose a stern challenge to the Indian top order.

#3 Tanveer Sangha

Sangha will look to pounce onto his opportunities in the ODI series against India. (Pic: Getty Images)

Sangha, who recently received his maiden call-up in the Australian side impressed in his very first outing in the T20I format. He bagged four wickets to derail the South African middle order.

A player of Indian origin, Sangha became the fourth Australian player of Indian descent to play an international game for Australia. Sangha's family migrated from Punjab way back in the 1990s.

In his very first BBL season, Sangha bagged 21 wickets in 14 matches. Ahead of the World Cup, he could be a massive addition for the five-time champions who are looking for some variety in the spin bowling department.

He has the ideal drift of a leggie and has the ability to trouble top-class batters. If he does get a chance in the ODI series against India, Sangha would look to take it with both hands and try to make an impression ahead of the World Cup.