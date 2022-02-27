3 young players India could give a chance in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

A dominant India clinched the series in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. As the two sides lock horns in the third match, the hosts will have the chance to give a run to a number of untested players.

Ahead of the series, captain Rohit Sharma had said that they are trying to build a strong bench as the side build up to the T20 World Cup. As such, it will be interesting to see the players that come in for this match.

With the batting looking fairly settled, Rohit could try out a few options as far as bowling is concerned.

Here, we take a look at 3 young players who could feature in the 3rd India vs Sri Lanka T20I:

3.) Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan did not have memorable debut match

India will be chuffed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performances in the last two series and can now give him a rest. Avesh Khan, who has been warming the bench for a while now, could get a go in this match.

The conditions on offer in Dharamsala should assist him and with his pace and bounce, he can be a handful for the Sri Lanka batters to handle.

He did not have an entirely good game against the West Indies, but he has the mettle and skills to make this match his own. His bowling style and natural lengths look perfect for Australian conditions and hence, it will be interesting to see how the management uses him for this match.

2.) Mohammed Siraj

Siraj needs a consistent run to make a spot for himself in T20Is

Much like Avesh Khan, India could also give Mohammed Siraj a run in this match. With Deepak Chahar currently nursing an injury, Siraj needs to be in the scheme of things with his pace and bounce.

Bumrah hit his stride in the previous match and willl lead the attack. Harshal Patel has been playing continuously with mixed performances and could make way for Siraj.

The pacer has become one of the key bowlers for India in Test cricket and now needs a long rrope to carve out a spot for himself even in the shortest format.

1.) Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was impressive against West Indies

Despite a superb series against the West Indies, India went with Yuzvendra Chahal in the first couple of matches against Sri Lanka. However, with the series in the bag, the moment is perfect for the management to give Bishnoi another go.

It should be a challenge for the young leggie since Sri Lankan players are far more adept at playing spin compared to the West Indies batters. Also, the conditions in Dharamsala assist stroke-makers and this should give Bishnoi another opportunity to showcase his ability.

Chahal has been quite consistent in the two matches, but he could do with a rest as Rohit needs Bishnoi and his variations when they take the trip to Australia.

