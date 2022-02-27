India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series that began on February 24. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is set to host the last of the three clashes.

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Saturday, February 26, they won their second game in Dharamsala by seven wickets. After being sent in to bat first, the Lankans racked up a decent score of 183 for five on the board.

Pathum Nissanka, who opened the batting, top-scored for them with a 53-ball knock of 75, laced with 11 fours. He was also involved in a 67-run stand for the opening wicket, with Danushka Gunathilaka, who made 38 runs off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka also came to the party at the death as he scored an unbeaten 19-ball 47, decorated with two fours and five sixes. All the Indian bowlers picked up one wicket apiece.

The Men in Blue lost Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early on in the second innings, but Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship. Samson looked dangerous, scoring a 25-ball 39 with two fours and three sixes before Lahiru Kumara dismissed him. Shreyas Iyer smashed his way to 74 off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Ultimately, it was Ravindra Jadeja’s blistering 18-ball 45 that took his side over the line with 17 balls to spare and confirmed yet another series victory.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd of three T20Is.

Date: 27 February 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch in Dharamsala turned out to be an excellent one for batting on Saturday. While the batters were mostly able to play their shots on the up, the bowlers will have to work hard to get their rewards. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Weather Report

The playing conditions will mostly be chilly with temperatures around 10-degree Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the high-30s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The hosts have looked a dangerous unit, especially in the batting department. Their batters are in stupendous form and have taken the attack to the opposition bowlers. They will go into the game as firm favorites.

Prediction: India to win the contest.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

