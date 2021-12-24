4 Indian cricketers who made an impressive debut in the limited-overs formats in 2021

Indian cricket had a mixed year in the limited-overs formats in 2021. The Men in Blue played 16 T20Is this year, winning 10 and losing six. Three of those wins came under new T20I captain Rohit Sharma, who oversaw the 3-0 thrashing of New Zealand at home.

While India had an impressive win percentage of 62.5 overall, two of the losses came against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. The twin defeats by massive margins played a major role in India failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC event.

In the year that the T20 World Cup was held, India did not pay a lot of attention to ODI cricket. The Men in Blue only featured in six one-day matches in 2021, winning four and losing two.

Indian cricketers who made an impact on limited-overs debut in 2021

While a few Indian cricketers made a memorable debut in the ODI format in 2021, some impressed in their maiden T20I encounter. Here’s a recap.

#4 Harshal Patel - 2/25 vs New Zealand (2nd T20I, Ranchi)

Harshal Patel (right) celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Pic: Getty Images

Harshal Patel had a record-equalling Indian Premier League (IPL) season, claiming 32 wickets in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Following his stupendous IPL 2021 performance, Harshal was drafted into the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old made a memorable India debut, claiming 2 for 25 in four overs in the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand in Ranchi on November 19. His first international wicket came via a well-disguised short ball as Daryl Mitchell (31) mishit one to long-on. Harshal also sent back Glenn Phillips (34) with an off-cutter, having him caught at deep square leg.

India restricted the Kiwis to 153 for 6 bowling first and won the match by seven wickets. Harshal was named player of the match on T20I debut for his impressive bowling effort.

#3 Prasidh Krishna - 4/54 vs England (1st ODI, Pune)

Prasidh Krishna celebrates dismissing Ben Stokes. Pic: Getty Images

Pacer Prasidh Krishna made a record-breaking one-day debut in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on March 23 in Pune. Krishna became the first Indian bowler to claim four wickets on his ODI debut. He finished with figures of 4 for 54 as India registered a comprehensive 66-run triumph.

Batting first, India posted 317 for 5, guided by Shikhar Dhawan’s 98. Krishna then made his presence felt by claiming key English scalps. He had taken some punishment at the start of the innings, conceding 22 in his third over, as the England openers featured in a century-opening stand.

Krishna hit back by having Jason Roy caught at point for 46. The debutant made it two in the over, sending back Ben Stokes (1), who gave an easy catch to extra-cover. Sam Billings (18) scooped a back of a length delivery to short cover to become Krishna’s third victim.

The debutant raised victory for India by having Tom Curran (11) caught at deep third man off a full delivery. From 135 for no loss, England crumbled to 251 as Krishna made a strong comeback after a poor start.

