×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 instances when India failed to get past the knockout stages in ICC tournaments

Varis Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
105   //    11 Jul 2019, 01:29 IST

New Zealand players celebrating MS Dhoni's dismissal
New Zealand players celebrating MS Dhoni's dismissal

The first semi-final of the World Cup 2019 was contested between India and New Zealand. Chasing a modest total of 240 from 50 overs, the Indian opening batting pair, which came into this match after a strong performance against Sri Lanka last Saturday was expected to put in a similar performance but failed to deliver.

India lost their top three with only 5 runs on the board as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry rocked the Indian batting line-up. With consistent fall of wickets, barring a partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, none of the other batsmen stood tall as the team fell 18 runs short.

A strong 116-run partnership between former captain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gave great hope to the team, however, their spectacular partnership was brought to an end as Trent Boult sent Jadeja back to the pavilion. Dhoni looked threatening towards the end of the innings but he too had to depart following a stunning direct hit run-out by Martin Guptill.

With this defeat, India have failed to win an ICC tournament for a fifth consecutive time even after reaching the semi-finals. India’s recent failure at the business end of the tournament has hurt the fans immensely and it would be a plausible conclusion to draw that India are now the newest ‘chokers’ in World cricket.

India last won an ICC tournament six years ago in 2013 when they overcame hosts England in the final to clinch their second Champions Trophy title. However, after this triumph India has failed at the knockout stages five consecutive times and we shall now take a look at how India failed at the final stage in recent years. 

2014 ICC World Twenty20 

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga with the trophy
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga with the trophy

India were in fine form during the 2014 World Twenty20 in Bangladesh as they won all their group stage fixtures, overcoming the likes of Pakistan, Australia and West Indies. The team looked composed and were one of the favourites to win the coveted title.

The semi-final against South Africa also saw a dominant performance by the men in blue as they chased down a target of 173 runs with 5 balls to spare and marched into the final with a strong six-wicket victory.

The final against Sri Lanka saw a lacklustre performance by India as they were only able to set an ordinary target of 131 runs from 20 overs. The Lankans easily chased down the target in 17.5 overs and won the World Twenty20 title for the first time. 

Advertisement

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup 

Australian batsman Steven Smith celebrating his century against India
Australian batsman Steven Smith celebrating his century against India

India entered the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup following an unsuccessful tour of Australia and there were doubts surrounding India’s competence to defend the title they had won 4 years ago in Mumbai. The Men in Blue went up against arch rivals Pakistan in the first match and registered a resounding 76-run victory. They went on to win all their group stage fixtures and were favourites to defend the World Cup title.

The quarter-final saw another dominant performance from India as they defeated Bangladesh by 109 runs and stormed into the semi-finals where they met hosts Australia.

The semi-final against Australia saw a spectacular performance by Steve Smith whose 105-run knock helped the hosts post a mammoth total of 328 runs. India had a promising start as the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together 76 runs for the opening wicket.

However, the batting line-up soon collapsed and India were 108/4. James Faulker was the pick of the bowlers with 3/53 while Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson picked up a couple of wickets as well. India lost the match by 95 runs and their unbeaten streak at the World Cup came to an end. 

 2016 ICC World Twenty20

Indian batsman Virat Kohli looking dejected following India's defeat against West Indies
Indian batsman Virat Kohli looking dejected following India's defeat against West Indies

India were hosting the mega Twenty20 event for the first time and entered the tournament as favourites following their Asia Cup victory in Bangladesh. India began their campaign with a shocking result as they lost against New Zealand after failing to chase a total of 127 runs.

The Men in Blue struck a comeback against rivals Pakistan and brought their campaign back on track. A thrilling encounter against Bangladesh which India won by 1 run kept their hopes alive and a comprehensive victory against Australia handed them a semi-final berth.

The semi-final against eventual champions West Indies saw India post a decent total of 192 runs. However, it wasn’t enough to send India to the final as the West Indian batsmen chased down the target with 2 balls to spare and booked a place in the final with a seven-wicket victory. 

2017 ICC Champions Trophy 

Pakistan team celebrating their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy triumph
Pakistan team celebrating their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy triumph

The 2017 edition of ICC Champions Trophy took place in England and Wales for the second consecutive time and India entered the tournament as defending champions. Once again India began the tournament with a victory as they defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS method).

The second game against Sri Lanka exposed some shortcomings of the Indian bowling attack as they failed to defend a total of 321 runs. A resounding victory against South Africa in the final group stage match ensured India a place in the semi-final.

The semi-final against Bangladesh saw a dominant performance from India as they chased 265 runs in 40.1 overs and registered a nine-wicket victory to book a place in the final against rivals Pakistan.

India were clear favourites to defend their Champions Trophy title against Pakistan. However, an astounding batting performance by Pakistan coupled with some ill-fated Indian bowling performance gave India the herculean task of chasing down a target of 339 runs in 50 overs. The Indian top order failed at the final and the Men in Blue were handed an embarrassing 180-run defeat. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 2.0 is the batsman India need in the knockouts
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 weaknesses of New Zealand that India need to exploit in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India must find a way to play Kedar Jadhav against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand: Will the Kiwis win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: Capturing the #MindVoice of ‘Captain Cool’ Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semifinal 1: 3 reasons why India lost against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Opinion- Match going into a reserve day is great news for India and bad news for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as New Zealand knock India out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How ICC made a humongous blunder by having no reserve days
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
TBC
NZ VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us