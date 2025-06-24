4 milestones achieved by Indian batters on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India's batters had an impressive outing once again in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors resumed batting on Day 4 at 90/2 on Monday, June 23. They managed to get to 364 in the second innings.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries, helping India set England a target of 371. Rahul scored 137 runs off 247 balls, hitting 18 fours in his knock. Meanwhile, Pant scored 118 runs off 140 balls, hitting 15 boundaries and three sixes. The left-hander had scored a century in the first innings as well.

India had a crack at the English openers for six overs before the day's play came to an end. The hosts managed to navigate through the period, getting to 21/0, needing 350 more runs to win on the fifth and final day of the Test.

That said, let us take a look at four milestones achieved by the batters on Day 4 of the first Test against England.

#1 KL Rahul became the first Asian opener to score three Test hundreds in England

KL Rahul, with his 137-run knock, became the first Asian opener to have scored three Test hundreds in England. The star Indian batter scored his first Test hundred in England at The Oval in 2018, when he had scored 149 runs opening the batting. His second Test hundred in England came in 2021 at Lord's, when he had made 129 runs in the first innings, also as an opener.

KL Rahul went past some legendary names such as Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Ravi Shastri, and Tamim Iqbal, who all have two Test hundreds as openers in England.

#2 Second instance of four Indian batters registering centuries in an away Test

This is only the second instance where four Indian batters registered centuries in an away Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scored hundreds in the first innings while KL Rahul scored a hundred in the second.

The only other time such as instance that took place was during the second Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2007. Four Indian batters had scored hundreds in that Test, those being Dinesh Karthik (129), Wasim Jaffer (138), Rahul Dravid (129), and Sachin Tendulkar (122 not out).

#3 First time Team India has registered 5 centuries in a Test match

This is also the first instance where the Indian team registered five centuries in a Test match. The visitors scored five centuries against England, with three coming in the first innings and two in their second on Day 4.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) made centuries in the first innings. In their second innings, KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) scored centuries. They also became only the second team to achieve this feat, with the Australian batters having achieved it for the first time against the West Indies in 1955.

#4 Rishabh Pant is the fourth Indian to score twin tons in a SENA Test

Rishabh Pant made several records during his sensational hundred in the second innings on day four. Among his many records, he also achieved the milestone of becoming only the fourth Indian batter to score twin hundreds in a SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) Test.

Vijay Hazare had scored 116 and 145 against Australia in Adelaide in 1948. Rahul Dravid scored 190 and 103 not out against New Zealand in Hamilton in 1999. Virat Kohli had scored 115 and 141 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.

