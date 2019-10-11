Listing the only 4 players who scored a century in 50th Test as captain

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century in the 2nd Test against South Africa [Image: BCCI Twitter]

With his century on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune, Indian captain Virat Kohli became part of a distinguished list. He became only the fourth captain to score a century in his 50th Test as captain.

He also became the first Indian batsman to score 40 international centuries as captain, scoring 21 in ODIs and 19 in Tests. He is just one behind Ricky Ponting, who ended his career with 41 centuries as captain of Australia.

Here's a list of the players who scored a hundred in their 50th Test as captain.

#1 Stephen Fleming

In the first Test of their Sri Lanka tour in 2003, New Zealand Captain Stephen Fleming scored a majestic 274 not out in his 50th Test as captain. At that moment, he became the first player to have scored at least a century in the 50th Test as captain. Although the match was drawn, Fleming scored a fifty in the second innings as well to walk away with the player of the match honors.

In 80 Test matches as captain, Stephen Fleming won 28, lost 27, and drew 25 with a win percentage of 35.00. He ranks third in the list of players to have captained their national side for the most number of times after Alan Border (93 matches) and Graeme Smith (109).

He captained his side for the final time in 2006 against Sri Lanka which unfortunately ended in a 217-run loss at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

In a successful Test career, Fleming played 111 matches and scored 7172 runs at an average of 40.06. He played his last Test match against England at Napier in 2008.

