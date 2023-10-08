5 batters who scored a duck on World Cup debut ft. MS Dhoni

Team India endured a nightmarish start to their run-chase in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Chasing a mere 200 for victory, the hosts were reduced to 2/3 in two overs, much to the shock of the Chepauk crowd.

While skipper Rohit Sharma was one of the casualties - dismissed for a duck - World Cup debutants Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer suffered the same fate. The duo also entered the record books for the unenviable distinction of being out without scoring in their World Cup debut.

However, they aren't alone, as several players, some all-time greats, have started their World Cup careers on a similar note.

With that in mind, let us look at five prominent names to be dismissed for a duck in their World Cup debuts.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni had a 2007 World Cup to forget.

One of India's most accomplished white-ball cricketers, MS Dhoni, had a surprisingly poor maiden World Cup in 2007. The now-42-year-old had a brilliant start to his ODI career, averaging above 40 with a strike rate touching 96 entering the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

However, in India's first outing against Bangladesh, Dhoni was dismissed for a three-ball duck off left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique's bowling. His dismissal was vital in the Men in Blue getting bowled out for a paltry 191 and losing the game by five wickets.

Dhoni endured another horrendous outing two games later against Sri Lanka, scoring a first-ball nought to cap off a miserable World Cup for himself and the team.

From there to lifting the World Cup trophy at home as captain in 2011, MS Dhoni's World Cup path has to be among the most fulfilling in history. He also finished with excellent numbers in the ODI World Cups, averaging 43.33 in 29 games at a strike rate of 90.

#2 AB de Villiers

ABD started an incredible World Cup career with a duck

Another legendary batter, AB de Villiers was dismissed for a duck on his World Cup debut, much like MS Dhoni in 2007.

Following a dismal start to his ODI career, averaging a miserable 15.78 in his first 14 games, the former South Africa captain had an impressive second year in 2006.

However, De Villiers was dismissed for a second ball duck against the Netherlands in South Africa's 2007 World Cup opener. The match is famously remembered for Hershelle Gibbs' six 6s in an over as South Africa scored a massive 353 and won by 221 runs.

AB de Villiers had one of the most unique World Cups in 2007, with scores of 0, 62, 92, 0, 0, 15, 146, 0, 42, and 15, a record four ducks and three 50+ scores.

Despite such an inconsistent start to his World Cup career, the champion batter became one of the most accomplished players in the tournament's history. De Villiers scored 1,207 runs in 23 World Cup games at an average of 63.52 and a 117.29 strike rate, including four centuries.

#3 Ross Taylor

Taylor was next in line to begin his World Cup career with a duck in 2007.

What is it with the 2007 World Cup and legendary batters getting out for a duck? Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor joined MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers to be dismissed for a blob in his World Cup debut against England.

Chasing a lowly 210 for victory, Taylor followed opener Lou Vincent back to the pavilion for 0 to leave the Kiwis 3/2 in the second over. However, the side recovered, thanks to fifties by Scott Styris and Jacob Oram, to win by six wickets.

The now-retired Taylor remains one of the most underrated ODI batters, with over 8,600 runs at an average of 47.55 and an 83.55 strike rate, including 21 centuries. He also boasts decent World Cup numbers, with over 1,000 runs at an average of 37.11 in 33 games.

Taylor was integral to New Zealand reaching the final in back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was dismissed for a duck in his World Cup debut against Pakistan.

Perhaps the most unfortunate of the names on this list has to be India's Ajinkya Rahane, who came in at No.7 on his World Cup debut in 2015.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli laying an excellent foundation against arch-rivals Pakistan, Rahane was demoted down the batting order to allow the bigger hitters to come in earlier.

Unselfish as always, the 35-year-old was pacer Sohail Khan's fifth wicket and was dismissed for a golden duck. Nevertheless, Team India managed to pile up 300/7 in their 50 overs and emerged victorious by 76 runs.

Despite being one of India's most accomplished Test batters, Rahane played sparingly in the ODI format and was part of only one World Cup campaign - in 2015. He scored a solitary half-century in eight games at an average of 34.66 in Team India's semi-final run.

#5 Pathum Nissanka

Nissanka had his stumps shattered on his World Cup debut.

One of the latest batters to have this dubious record is Sri Lanka's young sensation Pathum Nissanka. The 25-year-old has been among the side's most consistent batters since debuting in ODIs in 2021.

However, he was up against it in a run-chase of 429 against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. Having to go against his usual defensive approach, Nissanka was cleaned up by Marco Jansen for a three-ball duck.

His dismissal played a part in Sri Lanka never being in the chase and eventually suffering a defeat by 102 runs. Nevertheless, Nissanka will be vital to Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying for the semi-final in the World Cup.