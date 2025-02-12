5 batters to have scored a hundred at the same venue in all formats of international cricket ft. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill notched up his seventh ODI hundred in the ongoing third match of the series between India and England on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The right-hander slammed his century off just 95 balls. He got to 112 runs off 102 deliveries before we was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid. His knock comprised 14 fours and 3 sixes at a strike-rate of 109.8.

With this hundred, Shubman Gill entered an lite list of batters. He became only the fifth batter to have scored a hundred at the same venue in all formats of international cricket, and only the first Indian batter to do so.

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at the other batters who Shubman Gill has joined on this list after his briliant hundred in the third ODI between India and England.

Expand Tweet

#5 Faf Du Plessis

Former South African skipper Faf Du Plessis has scored international hundreds across all three formats at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Faf scored his first Test hundred in Johannesburg in 2013 against India and scored one more at the same venue against Australia in 2018.

His first ODI hundred at he venue came in 2016 against Australia followed by another one against Sri Lanka in 2019. The only T20I hundred of his career also came in Johannesburg against West Indies in 2015.

David Warner training during the 2024 T20 World Cup - Source: Getty

Former Australian opener David Warner has scored international hundreds in all formats at the Adelaide Oval. His first Test century at the venue came in 2012 against South Africa. He has four Test hundreds at the Adelaide Oval, including his famous 335* against Pakistan in 2019.

The left-hander also scored an ODI hundred in Adelaide against Sri Lanka in 2012. His highest ODI score of 179 also came at this very venue against Pakistan in 2017. Warner's only T20I hundred also came at the Adelaide Oval against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam also features on this list. Babar slammed an unbeaten Test hundred against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi in 2019. He has two other Test hundreds at the venue.

The right-hander also has a couple of ODI hundreds in Karachi, coming against Sri Lanka in 2019 and New Zealand in 2023. Babar also has three T20I hundreds, one of which came against England in Karachi in 2022 when he slammed an unbeaten 110.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock plays a shot against Zimbabwe during the 2022 T20 World Cup - Source: Getty

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has also scored international centuries across all formats at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Out of his six Test hundreds, one came against England in Centurion in 2016 when he scored an unbeaten 129*.

The left-hander also has four ODI hundreds in Centurion, with his highest score being 178 against Australia in 2016. Quinton de Kock's only T20I hundred also came in Centurion against the West Indies in March 2023.

#1 Shubman Gill

Indian opener Shubman Gill is the latest entrant in this list. Out of his five Test hundreds, his best score of 128 came against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023. His 112 against England in the ongoing third ODI is his first hundred in the format in Ahmedabad.

The right-hander has just one T20I hundred, which came in Ahmedabad against New Zealand in 2023. Additionally, Shubman Gill also has three Indian Premier League (IPL) hundreds in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news