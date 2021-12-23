5 best Kapil Dev historic moments from the 1983 World Cup

With the imminent release of '83', the movie has once again reignited the buzz created by Kapil Dev-led India's momentous World Cup win nearly half a century ago. In this context, it's only right to revisit that campaign through the accomplishments of the charismatic leader who made India believe in her cricket team and herself.

In eight matches in that competition in England and Wales, Kapil Dev notched 303 runs at a strike rate of 108.99 - figures which look good despite the fast evolution of the sport. The legendary all-rounder, a 24-year-old then, also accounted for 12 wickets at an average of 20.41 and one of the best economy rates of 2.91.

Below, we look at five events, some well-documented and others not so much that played a massive part in what would be a triumph for the ages.

#1 Kapil Dev's magical performance against Zimbabwe

The number 175 has almost become synonymous with Kapil Dev in Indian cricket. India had lost two back-to-back matches and were staring down another group-stage exit when they clashed with debutant Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells.

Kapil Dev came to bat 9 for 4 which soon worsened to 17 for 5 and smacked an unbeaten 175 off just 138 deliveries, scoring 65.78 percent of India's total in the match - the second-highest proportion of runs by a batter in ODIs. His 126-run partnership with Syed Kirmani is still the second-highest for the ninth wicket in ODI history.

The knock had everything desired from a good leader - batting on a seam-friendly pitch, the ability to control the game and the sheer will to put pressure back on the opposition. The 175 even overshadowed his thrifty bowling effort - he conceded just 32 runs in 11 overs - which ultimately led to a crucial 31-run win.

#2 The Viv Richards catch

That the BBC neither recorded nor telecasted the 175 arguably made the innings an even more romantic part of Indian cricketing lore. But unlike that, the second most endeared Kapil Dev moment was recorded near perfectly and is still replayed multiple times across households - the Viv Richards catch.

India were defending a moderate total of 183 and Richards, the all-time great, was casually taking the game away from Kapil Dev's underdogs. Batting at 33 from 27 balls (with his team at 57/2), Richards hurled a hook off medium-pacer Madan Lal - a rare mistimed shot - which ballooned up and towards the mid-wicket boundary.

Kapil Dev, who had stationed himself at short mid-wicket, ran back full tilt, with eyes darting on the quickly falling ball and grabbed it stunningly over his shoulder. Bedlam broke into the mighty West Indian dressing room as the next seven wickets fell for just 83 - that number again - runs and India lifted its maiden World Cup title.

#3 Frugal all around

In what remains an underappreciated facet of India and Kapil Dev's triumph, the right-arm pacer was his team's most frugal bowler in the competition.

The Haryana-born had an economy rate of under 3 in half of the matches. His overall economy rate of 2.91 in the tournament was significantly lower than the average of 3.74 for all fast bowlers. The ability to hold one end to allow his bowlers to attack from the other side went a long way in contributing to India's success.

#4 The five-wicket haul

This is the only moment on our list that isn't associated with a win. But such was Kapil Dev's form then that he made new records even in losing causes.

Facing Kim Hughes' Australia in their third match of the tournament, India conceded a whopping 320/9 in their allotted 60 overs. Six of India's seven bowlers went for an economy rate of above 4.3, while three gave away more than six runs an over.

But Kapil Dev waged a lone war by conceding just 43 runs in his 12 overs. He dismissed opener Kepler Wessels for 5 and then came back at the end to send back the last four Aussie batsmen, recording his first and only five-wicket haul. This also became the first fifer by an Indian in a lost match - and remained so for 10 years - as the team went on to lose the game by a massive 162-run margin.

#5 An inspiring leader and his prize

The last and perhaps most important moment of Kapil Dev's 1983 miracle has been best described by one of the members of that champion team, Kirti Azad.

In an interaction with NDTV earlier this year, Azad had said:

"I think there are so many iconic moments. The one that stands out is Kapil lifting the World Cup at Lord's. That is what we came for and that is what we achieved. That was one man's belief from the very beginning, many of us did not believe that we can win."

Kapil Dev remains the youngest captain to lift the World Cup. Even 27 years after his retirement, every Indian all-rounder's ability is tested against his and every Indian captain thrives to do lead from the front as he did. That's his biggest legacy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar