The cricket universe on Twitter has been discussing which is the greatest delivery bowled in the history of the game so far. A Twitter user named Sameer, with the username @agonyofsameer, asked a question on the micro-blogging platform about the most iconic ball in cricket history.

Quite a few Twitter users replied to Sameer on the platform with videos and photos of some of the best deliveries bowled. In this listicle, we will highlight the top five quote tweets to the 'greatest iconic cricket bowl' question.

#1 Shane Warne's magic

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne bowled many magical deliveries in his international career. As far as Warne's numbers in international cricket are concerned, the leg-spinner played 339 matches across all formats of the game, scalping 1001 wickets at an average of 25.51.

One of the major reasons behind Warne's success was that he was not afraid to give the ball some flight. He would receive a lot of turn from the pitch, and many world-class batters lost their wickets to him more than one time in their careers.

A Twitter user shared the following compilation of Warne's wickets while replying to the tweet.

#2 MS Dhoni's only international wicket

MS Dhoni kept the wickets in almost all the international matches that he played for India. However, in a Champions Trophy 2009 match against West Indies, Dhoni decided to bowl a few overs.

Dhoni bagged the only international wicket of his career in that match. After Travis Dowlin hit him for a four, the Indian skipper bowled a length delivery which came into the right-hander, beat his defense and rattled his stumps.

#3 Sreesanth's twin strike in T20 World Cup 2007 semifinal

Sreesanth is well-known for taking the catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007. The fast bowler is also known for his spell against Australia in the semifinals of that mega event.

The express pacer conceded only 12 runs in four overs while bowling a maiden. He bagged the wickets of Australia's openers Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist with a couple of fiery deliveries.

#4 Ryan Harris cleans up Sir Alastair Cook on the 1st ball

Former Australian pacer Ryan Harris did not have a long Test career, but he bowled some match-winning spells for his nation. In the third Test of the 2013/14 Ashes series hosted by Perth, Harris bowled a dream delivery to dismiss England opener Sir Alastair Cook.

It was a length delivery which started as an inswinger for the left-hander but moved towards the off-stump after pitching. Cook was clueless as he lost his stumps on the first ball itself.

#5 Ball of the century in women's cricket from Shikha Pandey

Women's cricket fans also came up with responses to the tweet, and the best one was the ball of the century bowled by Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy in the 2021/22 Australian summer.

rae @ChillamChilli Sameer @agonyofsameer What's that greatest Iconic cricket bowl? What's that greatest Iconic cricket bowl? I think this wicket from Shikha Pandey also deserves to be in the list. twitter.com/agonyofsameer/… I think this wicket from Shikha Pandey also deserves to be in the list. twitter.com/agonyofsameer/… https://t.co/OaJkYk3ych

During the second T20I of the India vs Australia series, Shikha Pandey bowled a perfect inswinger to dismiss Healy bowled out.

Poll : 0 votes