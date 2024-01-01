5 big men's series/tournaments to look forward to in 2024

The new year is upon us, and so is loads of cricketing action. While Pakistan's tour of Australia and India's tour of South Africa are going on, we have a lot of other series and tournaments lined up in the year ahead for fans to savour.

While the year gone by gave us immense delight owing to the men's 50-over World Cup, 2024 also promises to be of a similar mould owing to the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the West Indies and USA.

India have a tight calendar lined up, as do the rest of the countries challenging them for supremacy in all three formats of the game - Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.

In this listicle, we bring to you the five big men's series and tournaments to look forward to in 2024:

#1 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.

The marquee event of 2024 is bound to be the Men's T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held across the West Indies and the United States of America in the month of June.

India, who are looking well placed to perform well here, can end their ICC trophy drought with this title although they will face stiff resistance from the likes of Australia, England and New Zealand.

Defending champions England will make a tough fight for it and back themselves to the hilt. The hosts, the Windies, are no minnows in this format of the game either, and can shake the well-placed confidence of other teams.

#2 England's tour of India

England have become a fine Test side

England, who visit India in late winter for five Tests, will look to challenge the Men in Blue on their own turf.

For long, the Indians have been unbeatable in their own conditions, but Brendon McCullum's England will want to change that.

They will bring with themselves their refreshingly new brand of cricket called 'Bazball' in which they try to exploit early conditions and score at a brisk rate.

India will have to be very well prepared for this series which begins in late January and goes on till March.

#3 IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League, as always, will remain one of the key events to look forward to this year.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who, along with Mumbai Indians are the most vaunted side in the competition, are not going to be easy to displace although newbies Gujarat Titans seem hell-bent on ending these two teams' supremacy.

If the auction held late last year is anything to go by, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders too have managed to build squads that can propel them towards glory.

#4 South Africa's tour of New Zealand

South Africa will tour New Zealand with an inexperienced side.

South Africa's tour of New Zealand later this month is ravaged with controversies after their governing body, Cricket South Africa, named a 14-member squad filled with fresh faces including their captain-elect Neil Brand.

Surprisingly, all prominent players of the country have been omitted from the squad to allow them to play in the SA20 league, which is clashing with this series.

While this decision by CSA is certainly questionable, it has provided the chosen youngsters with an opportunity to showcase their talent on the international stage.

Half of the chosen fourteen in this squad are uncapped, including Brand. South Africa's players are contractually bound, in terms of the agreement between CSA and the SA20, to prioritise the tournament ahead of international commitments.

#5 Australia's tour of India

Australia, who are expected to tour India in November-December for five Tests for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, will want to have a big say in how they want things to be run.

They disappointed millions of Indian fans when they beat the home team in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup held in October last year and will want to continue in the same vein of form when they return for a red-ball series.

India will have to be at their absolute best to dismantle the Pat Cummins-led side, and it will be interesting to see how they out-think their opponents when it comes to strategy.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App