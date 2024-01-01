5 big women's series/tournaments to look forward to in 2024

The year 2023 was a significant one for women’s cricket in the sense that the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) finally saw the light of day. The first edition was a success for sure. Also, like the men’s, the Australian Women’s team also continued to assert their dominance in world cricket. They lifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, defeating South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia Women played 13 ODIs in 2023, winning 10 and losing two; one match did not produce a result. In T20Is, they won 11 off 14 matches, while in the Test format, they won one and lost one.

Looking at India Women’s performance last year, they played two Tests and won both of them. The Women in Blue had a poor year in ODIs, losing three and winning only one. In T20Is, they did much better, winning 11 and losing six. They also won gold at the Asian Games.

The year 2024 also has plenty of action and drama in store as far as women’s cricket is concerned. On that note, let’s look at five big women's series/tournaments to look forward to in the New Year.

#1 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Australia are the defending champions in the T20 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be the biggest event of the year in women’s international cricket. This year’s competition will be ninth edition of the tournament. It is scheduled to be hosted in Bangladesh in September-October.

Apart from hosts Bangladesh and defending champions Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan have qualified for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Two more teams will join them from the Global Qualifier event.

#2 India Women vs Australia Women T20I series

Australia are in India for an all-format tour. (Pic: Getty Images)

Australia Women are currently in India for an all-format tour. India Women created history by defeated the visitors in the one-off Test by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia, however, have been brilliant in the ODI series, winning the first two matches to clinch the series.

India Women will look to register a consolation win in the third one-dayer. More significantly, they will be keen to make amends in the T20I series. The hosts will take on Australia in three T20I matches, which will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 5, January 7 and January 9.

India Women have played 31 T20Is against Australia, winning only six and losing 23. One match has been tied and one produced no result.

#3 Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024

The inaugural edition of WPL was a success. (Pic: Getty Images)

The 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is likely to be held between February 22 and March 17, according to reports. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated after the auction that the tournament will be held in “one state” this time due to logistical challenges.

The same six franchises that featured in WPL 2023 will be part of the 2024 edition as well. The inaugural edition of the competition included 22 matches. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians emerged as the first winners of the tournament, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

#4 South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

South Africa Women’s cricket team (Pic: Getty Images)

South Africa Women will tour Australia for an all-format tour, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test. The first two T20Is will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 27 and 28, while the third T20I will be played on January 30 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The T20Is will be followed by the ODI series. The first one-dayer will be held in Adelaide on February 3, while second and third matches will be played in Sydney on February 7 and February 10. The South Africa vs Australia Test match will be held at the WACA Ground in Perth from February 15 to 18.

#5 New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024

New Zealand team celebrate a wicket. (Pic: Getty Images)

New Zealand Women will tour England in June-July 2024 for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will begin with the first one-dayer at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on June 26. The subsequent ODIs will be played Worcester and Bristol on June 29 and July 3.

New Zealand and England will then meet in the first T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 6. The other four matches of the series will be played on July 9 (Hove), July 11 (Canterbury), July 13 (Kennington Oval) and July 17 (Lord’s).

