5 biggest sixes of 2023 World Cup ft. Shreyas Iyer

The just-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was a high-scoring spectacle, much to the delight of fans who thoroughly enjoyed the action. Teams consistently notched up totals exceeding 300, with batters enjoying themselves on true wickets.

The tournament witnessed a plethora of towering sixes, some of which covered impressive distances. Over 600 sixes were hit and some exceeded the 100-meter mark. Let's delve into the details of these remarkable long-range hits.

Here are the five biggest sixes of the 2023 Cricket World Cup:

#5 Shreyas Iyer – 101m vs Afghanistan, Delhi

Shreyas Iyer played a number of big hits

In Delhi, India secured a resounding eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan, powered by Rohit Sharma's stellar performance. Rohit showcased his brilliance with a rapid 63-ball century, including five sixes.

However, the standout moment came from Shreyas Iyer, who launched a colossal six off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's delivery on the first ball of the 33rd over. The hit measured an impressive 101 meters.

Although Iyer contributed 25* to India's total, it was a single, mighty six that left a lasting impact. India successfully clinched the game, underscoring their dominance in the match.

#4 KL Rahul – 104m vs New Zealand, Mumbai

KL Rahul was stellar for India

This was the first semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between India and New Zealand. KL Rahul delivered a rapid-fire cameo, amassing 39 runs in a mere 20 balls.

His innings featured an impressive display of power, with five boundaries and two towering sixes. Notably, one of his sixes soared to an impressive distance of 104 meters.

Rahul was consistent right through and was one of the best batters for the side in this World Cup. He not only soaked up pressure but was also able to go for the big hits.

#3 Glenn Maxwell – 104m vs New Zealand, Dharamshala

Maxwell was in his elements in the World Cup

Glenn Maxwell hammered the third-longest six of the tournament during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

In the 43rd over, Maxwell unleashed two consecutive sixes off Mitchell Santner, with the first one soaring to the roof and covering a remarkable distance of 104 meters.

Maxwell's aggressive innings saw him score 41 runs off 24 balls. Riding on a splendid opening partnership from Travis Head and David Warner, Australia were eventually bowled out for 388.

#2 Shreyas Iyer – 106m vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai

Iyer was excellent in the middle-order

Shreyas Iyer holds the second position on the list of longest sixes in the tournament. During the group stage match in Mumbai against Sri Lanka, the Indian batsman hammered a 106-meter six off Kasun Rajitha on the fifth delivery of the 36th over.

The powerful shot sailed many yards over long off, marking Iyer's second six that surpassed the 100-meter mark in the competition.

#1 Daryl Mitchell – 107m vs India, Mumbai

Daryl Mitchell scored a ton against India

Daryl Mitchell, the all-rounder from New Zealand, smashed the longest six of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

During the first semi-final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mitchell launched a colossal shot off Ravindra Jadeja in the 27th over of the second innings, covering an impressive distance of 107 meters.

This remarkable hit surpassed Shreyas Iyer's record for the longest six (106 m), previously set at the Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka.