5 fastest Indian cricketers to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket

ODI cricket is one of the most challenging formats of the game for a batter. The 50-over format requires a proper skillset as well as the ability to score runs quickly when needed for the team. A batter needs to pace his innings well in ODI cricket matches.

Many Indian batters have achieved mastery in this format. Virat Kohli has scored 46 ODI hundreds, while Sachin Tendulkar recorded 49 ODI centuries. Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slammed three ODI hundreds, and Ishan Kishan is the youngest player to smack a double hundred.

Speaking of Indian batters' success in ODI cricket, in this listicle, we will look at the top five Indian batters who took the least number of innings to complete 1,000 runs in the 50-over format.

#5 Shreyas Iyer - 25 innings

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity (Image: Getty)

Current Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the 50-over format. In his brief career, Iyer has played multiple match-winning knocks for the Indian ODI team.

Iyer took 25 innings to complete 1,000 runs in his ODI career. The right-handed batter achieved the feat in a match against West Indies at Port of Spain in July last year.

#4 Navjot Singh Sidhu - 25 innings

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang

His BDM blade and his batting became synonymous with each other during the later stages of his career.

Thread #HappyBirthday to Navjot Sidhu, the batsman who traversed the journery from being a Strokeless Wonder to a Palm Grove Hitter in his own inimitable way.His BDM blade and his batting became synonymous with each other during the later stages of his career.Thread #HappyBirthday to Navjot Sidhu, the batsman who traversed the journery from being a Strokeless Wonder to a Palm Grove Hitter in his own inimitable way.His BDM blade and his batting became synonymous with each other during the later stages of his career.Thread⬇️ https://t.co/jrU66vROeE

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu also took 25 innings to complete 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Patiala-born player accomplished the feat against Sri Lanka in a match hosted by Ahmedabad on October 22, 1989.

Sidhu scored a match-winning 88-ball 80 for India in that match. He won the Man of the Match award for his half-century.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 24 innings

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

Shikhar Dhawan made his ODI debut in 2010 against Australia. Three years later, he completed 1,000 ODI runs in a match against the same opponents at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

It was the 24th innings of Dhawan's ODI career. He scored a century and helped India chase down a 351-run target to win the game.

#2 Virat Kohli - 24 innings

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs in ODI cricket in less than two years. He touched the milestone in the 24th innings of his career against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on June 5, 2010.

Kohli top-scored for the Indian team in that match with a 95-ball 68. However, his efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka won by six wickets.

#1 Fastest Indian to complete 1,000 runs in ODI cricket: Shubman Gill - 19 innings

Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's record for the fewest innings taken by an Indian to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs. The right-handed batter accomplished the feat in his 19th innings by scoring a ton against New Zealand today.

Opening the innings with Rohit Sharma at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill has scored 121 runs off 102 balls so far. It will be interesting to see if he can complete a 150 in the ongoing match.

