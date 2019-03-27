5 Former cricketers who would have been excellent IPL Stars

Wasim Akram

T20 cricket is often associated with the current crop of players. There has been a radical change in gameplay due to the same, most visibly, the rate of scoring has boosted up incredibly.

However, there are some players from the previous generation or so who had a style of play that would have augured well with the shortest version of cricket. In this article, we discuss hypothetically five players from the past who never played T20 cricket but could have succeeded brilliantly in it.

#5 Bishan Singh Bedi

Bedi was an exceptionally wily bowler who thrived on an equal contest between the bat and the ball

At the advent of T20 cricket, the general consensus was that this format would ruin the chances of success for spinners.

However, over the years, we have seen how the spinners have evolved themselves to suit with the demands of the game and have become an attacking option to scalp wickets instead of a rather pragmatic recourse.

Bishan Singh Bedi’s bowling style certainly suggested of a bowler who always looked to provide flight and a higher trajectory to the ball. He invited the batsmen to play their strokes and then reaped rich rewards through the same.

Bedi was an exceptionally wily bowler who thrived on an equal contest between the bat and the ball; which could only be possible if the bowler was brave enough to adopt a fearless approach towards bowling.

His career economy rate of 3.54 RPO in ODIs is exceptional, though the fact that he played only 10 ODIs. However, Bedi could certainly have been someone who would be utilized in the earlier overs on an innings by a captain to notch some wickets.

He had the ability to generate turn from flat batting tracks as well, which is quite a rare commodity to have as gradually off-spinners are focusing more on bowling at a higher pace and lateral trajectory to block the flow of runs and to put it out bluntly, survive in a batsman-friendly sport.

