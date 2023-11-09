5 great cricketers who retired early ft. Meg Lanning

Early retirements have become a common thing in international cricket, with several players in men's and women's games calling it a career for various reasons.

While some cite personal choices for relinquishing the sport prematurely, others have walked away wanting to broaden their opportunities in T20 leagues around the globe. More unfortunate reasons include persistent or career-ending injuries that eventually take a toll on the body.

When it comes to legends, several players also retire due to their prolonged lack of form and their inability to overcome that due to the standards set during their career.

Regardless, all-time greats leaving the sport earlier than anticipated leave fans longing for more and finding it hard to accept the reality. However, it must be understood that the player calling it quits would have decided with much deliberation and consideration.

One such development was the surprising announcement of Australian Women's team captain Meg Lanning earlier today. Including Lanning, let us look at five great cricketers who retired early in their careers.

#1 Meg Lanning

Lanning leaves behind her an irreplaceable legacy.

The latest shocker was the Australian captain Meg Lanning announcing her retirement from international cricket at just 31. Despite currently leading the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, the champion batter called it quits from national duty.

In an illustrious career spanning 13 years, Lanning is among the best captains and players in the women's game. In 241 matches, she led Australia in 182 with resounding success.

Lanning captained Australia to 69 ODI and 76 T20I wins and a Test victory, including four T20 World Cup titles and an ODI World Cup title in her glittering career.

Expand Tweet

However, since leading Australia to glory in the Commonwealth Games last year, Lanning missed tours of England and Ireland and the home series against the West Indies.

With over 8,000 runs, the 31-year-old holds several records, including being the youngest to score an international century against England in 2011.

While Lanning will likely continue playing franchise cricket, her retirement will leave a massive hole in Australian cricket.

#2 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was among the most loved cricketers in the world.

Arguably South Africa's best batter, AB de Villiers, sent shockwaves across the globe with his international retirement in 2018. Despite being just 34 and coming off a sensational Test series against Australia, the champion batter bowed out of the international game after 14 years.

De Villiers started playing Test cricket sparingly since 2016 and felt eventually stepping away was the best option following acquisitions of picking and choosing matches.

Nevertheless, the now 39-year-old finished his career with an average of over 50 in Tests and ODIs. He also smashed the fastest ODI century off 31 balls against the West Indies in 2015.

Popularly referred to as "Mr.360", De Villiers scored over 20,000 across formats for South Africa with 47 centuries.

#3 Andrew Flintoff

Flintoff was one of the game's best all-rounders.

England's maverick all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was another case of a cricketer retiring from the game at a relatively young age. Following a long-standing knee issue, the pace-bowling all-rounder announced his international retirement at just 32 after the 2009 Ashes series.

Following his heroics in England's famous triumph in the 2005 Ashes, the talismanic cricketer struggled for form and fitness, leading critics to feel that Flintoff did not justify his immense potential.

Nevertheless, he played 79 Tests, 141 ODIs, and seven T20Is for England, scoring over 7,000 runs with 400 wickets.

During the prime of his career, Flintoff was among the most feared bowlers with the old ball, thanks to his incredible pace, control, and seam movement both ways.

#4 Sarah Taylor

Sarah Taylor was instrumental in England's success in the 2010s.

One of the most unfortunate premature retirements was England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor. At just 30, she walked away from international cricket in 2019, citing anxiety issues.

The stylish right-handed batter was an integral part of the England side that won the 2017 ODI World Cup at home. Taylor was also the Women's T20I cricketer of the year in 2012 and 2013 and the ODI cricketer of the year in 2014.

She also completed the incredible double by winning the 2009 ODI and T20 World Cups.

In an international career spanning 13 years, Sarah Taylor scored over 6,000 runs across formats with seven centuries.

Dating back to 2021, she also became the first female specialist coach for a senior English men's county team for Sussex. Taylor also made her playing comeback domestically the same year.

#5 Michael Clarke

Clarke signed off from white-ball cricket in style.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke announced his international retirement after the side surrendered the Ashes urn to England in 2015.

Despite being just 34, Clarke announced his ODI retirement ahead of the 2015 World Cup at home, with the tournament being the last of his white-ball career. In a fairytale ending, the champion batter led Australia to their fifth World Cup title at the MCG.

However, destiny was not as kind during his Test retirement, with a disappointing 2-3 loss in England paving the way for Clarke to walk away from cricket. A sustained back injury played a vital role in "Pup" making the early call of walking into the sunset.

Nevertheless, Clarke had a stellar career, with over 16,500 runs at an incredible average of 44 in Tests and ODIs. He also boasts a triple century and two five-wicket hauls in his Test career and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team in 2007, apart from leading the 2015 winning side.