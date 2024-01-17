New Zealand's Finn Allen broke plenty of records during his 137-run knock against Pakistan at Dunedin on January 17. He smashed five boundaries and 16 sixes in his 62-ball stay at the crease as the Kiwis posted a total of 224/7. He now holds the joint record for the most sixes in a T20I innings, tied with Hazratullah Zazai.

Pakistan, who had already failed to chase down two big scores in the first two T20Is of the ongoing series, again fell short of the target, this time by 45 runs. Finn Allen won back-to-back Player of the Match awards, following a match-winning 74 in the 2nd T20I at Hamilton.

On that note, let's look at the five highest men's T20I scores for New Zealand.

#5 Glenn Phillips - 108 vs West Indies

One of the most versatile and well-rounded players of recent times, Glenn Phillips' batting prowess was on full display against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui in 2020. He scored 108 off just 51 balls, which included 10 fours and eight maximums.

New Zealand posted a massive total of 238/3, with Martin Guptill and Devon Conway making valuable contributions. The West Indies faced an uphill battle and never looked like reaching the target. They lost the game by 72 runs.

#4 Colin Munro - 109* vs India

Colin Munro hit the best phase of his T20I career to date in 2017 and 2018, a two-year period during which he scored three centuries in the format. However, he also scored three ducks in 2017, which showed his inconsistent nature.

Munro's unbeaten 109 was scored at Rajkot and propelled the Kiwis to a score of 196/2. Despite Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's best efforts, India fell 41 runs short of the target. India won the other two matches to clinch the series 2-1.

#3 Brendon McCullum - 116* vs Australia

Arguably the best T20 batter in New Zealand's history, Brendon McCullum was the first centurion for his country in the shortest format of the game. Prior to this, McCullum's 69* against India in 2009 was the highest score in a T20I by a Kiwi batter. He then scored an unbeaten 116 against Australia in Christchurch in 2010.

Despite wickets falling at the other end at regular intervals, McCullum went about his business with ease and smashed 12 fours and eight sixes to help the Kiwis post a total of 214/6. Australia matched that score but lost in the ensuing Super Over.

#2 Brendon McCullum - 123 vs Bangladesh

Brendon McCullum held the record for the highest individual score by a New Zealander in T20Is for almost 15 years before Finn Allen broke it earlier today. McCullum scored 123 runs in just 58 balls at a strike rate of 212.06 in a Group D match of the 2012 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh.

The Kiwis posted a total of 191/3, courtesy of the right-handed batter's exceptional knock that featured 11 fours and seven sixes. The Tigers could manage just 132/8 in their 20 overs, which resulted in a 59-run victory for New Zealand.

#1 Finn Allen - 137 vs Pakistan

Finn Allen tops the list of the highest individual scores by New Zealand batters in T20Is. The 24-year-old opener took the attack to the opposition right from the word go, creaming the Pakisani bowlers to all parts of the University Oval.

Finn Allen stitched a 125-run partnership with Tim Seifert, out of which he scored around 75% of the runs, showing his dominance in the game. Overall, he scored almost 65% of the runs made by the Kiwi batters. He also smashed 16 out of the 18 sixes scored in the New Zealand innings.

