5 highest run-getters for Australia at Lord's in Test cricket 

After a nail-biting first Test, England and Australia are set to collide for the second Ashes Test from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2. This clash is scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The two teams engaged in a thrilling contest in the curtain-raiser in Birmingham, which resulted in the visitors winning by two wickets in the final hour of Day 5. Skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put together an unbroken 55-run ninth-wicket stand to secure a victory for the visitors.

The duo also picked up four-fers in England's second innings to set up the win for their team.

The Aussies have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and will enter the second game with a great record at Lord's, which will further boost their confidence. They have played 39 Test matches at this venue, winning 17 of them and losing only on seven occasions. Fifteen matches have ended in a draw.

Australia won their very first Test match at Lord's way back in 1888. Since then, 135 years have gone by, and fans have witnessed numerous dominant Aussie victories at this venue. Many of those wins have come due to some extraordinary batting displays from some of the greats of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five run-getters for Australia in Test cricket at the Lord's Stadium in England.

#5 Greg Chappell - 411 runs

Greg Chappell was one of the outstanding Australian batters of his generation [Getty Images]

Many Indian fans might remember Greg Chappell due to his infamous episode with Sourav Ganguly while serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

However, much before his coaching saga, Chappell was classy batter for Australia in 1970s and had a penchant for scoring big. He made his Test debut against England and even notched up a hundred in his maiden Test at Perth in 1970.

In total, Chappell made 7,110 runs at an average of just below 54 across 87 Tests for Australia. He notched up 31 half-centuries and 24 hundreds as well.

As far as playing at Lord's is concerned, the right-hander played four matches at the venue against England and scored 411 runs at an average of 68.50. His best innings at the venue came when he scored 131 off 303 to lead Australia to a eight-wicket win back in 1972.

#4 Michael Clarke - 416 runs

Michael Clarke is one of the Aussies' greatest Test batters of all-time

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is at No. 4 on this list. A prodigious talent, who burst into the scene in 2004-05, Clarke went on to achieve plenty glory for his side both as a batter and captain.

His aggressive leadership saw Australia reach at the top of the Test rankings, with a whitewash win in the Ashes playing a big part in their rise. He hung up his boots after leading the Aussies to a remarkable ICC ODI World Cup win in 2015.

In Tests, Clarke made 8,643 runs at an average of just below 50 across 198 innings. He scored most of his Test runs against England, amassing 2,241 runs in 35 matches.

He has the second joint-most appearances at Lord's by an Australian. In five Tests at the historic ground, Clarke racked up 416 runs at an average of 46.22, including one century and two fifties.

#3 Allan Border - 503 runs

Allan Border in action for his country during the 1981 Ashes series

Another ODI World Cup winning Australian captain, Allan Border loved batting against England and performed exceedingly well in English conditions.

He was a thorn in England's side for much of his career, having scored 3,548 of his 11,174 Tests runs against them. He took his game to the next level against the Aussies' arch-rivals, especially while playing on hostile territory.

In 25 Tests in England, Border mustered 2,082 runs at an amazing average of 65.06, including five centuries and 12 half-centuries. At the Lord's Cricket Ground, the southpaw scored 503 runs at a phenomenal average of over 100.

#2 Sir Don Bradman - 551 runs

The legendary Sir Don Bradman in action for his country [Credits: Cricket Australia]

Sir Don Bradman is another name that pops up when we talk about the greatest Australian cricketers of all time. Like many on that illustrious list, he too dominated in matches against England. With jaw-dropping Test numbers, Bradman will always be remembered as one of the greatest batters of all time.

He holds the record for the highest Test batting average of 99.94, which is unlikely to ever be broken. Bradman scored 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries in Test cricket, and his highest score was 334.

He played the majority of his cricket against England, scoring 5,028 runs at an average of 89.78 in 63 innings. Much like Allan Border, Bradman also used to bring out his best while playing in England, having mustered a total of 2,674 runs at an outlandish average of 102.84 in the country.

As far as playing at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is concerned, the legendary batter scored 551 runs at the venue, including a 254 in his first match there in 1930. That innings is still the highest individual score by an Aussie at Lord's.

#1 Warren Bardsley - 575 runs

The oldest name on this list, Warren Bardsley holds the record for most runs scored by an Australian at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The legendary batter hammered 575 runs at the venue at an unthinkable average of 115.00, the best by an Australian who scored 250+ runs at the venue.

He is also one of the few Aussies to have scored two centuries at Lord's, apart from his two fifties as well. His scores in his last four innings at the stadium spectacularly read 193 not out, 63 not out, 88 not out, and 164.

The left-handed opener was known for his elegant style and his ability to score runs in all conditions. Bardsley was Wisden's Cricketer of the Year in 1910 and is a bonafide international cricket legend.

