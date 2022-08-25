5 hilarious birthday wishes from Rishabh Pant to his teammates

Rishabh Pant has established himself as one of the biggest bona fide match-winners with the bat in today's era. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi has taken to international cricket like a fish to water with his unique style of pulverizing opposition bowlers all around the ground.

The left-handed batter has also made a name for himself as one of the sport's most amusing entertainers. This has come about thanks to his constant chirps from behind the stumps, often indulging in some friendly banter with the batter on strike.

That's not all, though, as he shares a solid bond with most of his national teammates, not leaving an opportunity unturned in pulling their leg. His uniqueness translates into the conversations he has, including the way he greets them on their birthday.

Let's take a look, then, at five hilarious birthday wishes posted by Pant to his teammates.

#1 "May the opposition batsmen always gift you wickets"

It's always fun listening to Pant's voice behind the stumps when Ravichandran Ashwin is in operation.

One can totally hear the words 'Come on Ash! Come on Ash!' in his voice when the ace off-spinner comes into operation.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 @ashwinravi99 Wishing you a fantastic year ahead, Ash bhai. May the opposition batsmen always gift you wickets Wishing you a fantastic year ahead, Ash bhai. May the opposition batsmen always gift you wickets 😉 @ashwinravi99

The wicketkeeper, who also captained Ashwin at the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year, took to Twitter to send him an amusing birthday wish.

Stating his desire for opposition batters would always gift the ace off-spinner wickets, he followed it with a wink emoji, capping off a hilarious birthday wish.

#2 "Hope you have a year filled with runs, except against Delhi Capitals"

Pant had a cheeky caption to add to his birthday wish for Rohit Sharma last year. Right in the middle of IPL 2021, he posted an adorable picture of him poking the now-Indian captain in a friendly manner.

The Delhi keeper-batter made it a point to wish Rohit a year filled with runs, while not forgetting to add:

"...except against Delhi Capitals"

That's a nice rapport he's got going with the Indian captain!

#3 "Calculation zara complex hai, lekin tum jiyo hazaaron saal"

One of the most hilarious wishes that Pant tweeted out was on Ishant Sharma's birthday in 2021.

The duo have shared the dressing room for India, Delhi and the Delhi Capitals over time.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 @ImIshant bhaiya wishing you the best in life on your birthday. Calculation zara complex hai, lekin tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar 🥳 @ImIshant bhaiya wishing you the best in life on your birthday. Calculation zara complex hai, lekin tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar 🥳

The wicketkeeper amusingly wished the fast-bowler a long life of a thousand years, while making it clear that the calculation was a little complex.

It's just one of many instances of the DC skipper's wit and humor coming to the fore!

#4 "Ball aur umar donon tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai"

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 🤪🤣 @MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday!🤪🤣 @MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday! 😋🤪🤣😂

Pant continued his tryst with hilarious birthday wishes on Mohammad Shami's birthday last year. A cheeky tweet posted by the swashbuckler saw him clearly mention that it wasn't just Shami's deliveries, but his age was also flying by quite quickly.

He then followed it up with a number of emojis, clearly indicating how much he enjoyed taking the mickey out of the fast-bowler.

#5 "Hopefully will get some cake on you soon"

KL Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday within the confines of his home, owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He received a humorous wish from Pant, who shared a picture of the two of them from the Oval Test in 2018.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Happy birthday broski 🥳 @klrahul11 Enjoy this special day to the fullest, hopefully will get some cake on you soon Happy birthday broski 🥳 @klrahul11 Enjoy this special day to the fullest, hopefully will get some cake on you soon 😈 https://t.co/et3wC5x1O8

For the record, both swashbucklers struck belligerent centuries and shared a mammoth partnership in that contest. The caption stood out though, as he wished to give Rahul a cake facial the next time the duo would meet.

Given the difficult times during that period, the post would have brought a pleasant smile to the faces of many.

