The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will be held this year, prior to the Indian Premier League and we are slowly but steadily building up to the tournament.

Just last week, the BCCI sold five teams for a record ₹4669.99 crores. The BCCI has now invited bids for the title sponsors and the player auction is also due to be held in February. It is likely to be an interesting affair with the best players in the world due to go under the hammer.

Apart from the big names, a few youngsters will also be keenly following the auction. Some fine talent was on display at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup and the franchises must have been following the tournament keenly.

India won the tournament, beating England by seven wickets in the final, and there were quite a few players who bolstered their chances ahead of the auction. Here, we look at five India U-19 players who could fetch big bids at the Women's Premier League 2023 auction.

#1 Shweta Sehrawat

Shweta Sehrawat was the leading run getter at the World Cup.

India had two senior international stars in the squad, namely Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. However, it was Verma's opening partner, Shweta Sehrawat, who stole the show at the tournament.

Sehrawat had a dream tournament as she ended as the leading run-getter with 297 runs to her name. She averaged 99 at at an impressive strike rate of 139.43. She scored three half centuries in the World Cup as was a crucial part of India's triumphant run in South Africa.

In the first game against hosts South Africa, she scored a brilliant 92* and retained her dominant form for the rest of the campaign. There was a slight abberation during the Super Six stage but she made sure that it was nothing more than that, as she made an unbeaten 61 in the semi-final. There is no doubt that Sehrawat will be a hot commodity at the auction table after such glittering performances.

#2 Parshavi Chopra

Parshavi Chopra led with the ball

Parshavi Chopra was the leading wicket taker for India in the tournament and second overall, as she picked up 11 wickets in the six games that she featured in. The 16-year-old leg spinner, who is a Shane Warne fan by her own admission, was brilliant throughout the tournament as her tight and disciplined bowling gave the opposition a headache.

Her best outing came against New Zealand in the semi-finals, as she returned figures of 3-15. Even in the final, she was sensational as took two wickets whilst giving away only 13 runs from her quota of four overs. Leg spinners are in huge demand in T20 cricket and Chopra is sure to get a shot at the maiden edition of the WPL.

#3 Mannat Kashyap

Mannat Kashyap made heads turn at the Inaugural Women's U19 World Cup

Mannat Kashyap shot to instant fame when she ran South Africa's Jenna Evans at the non-striker's end in a game ahead of the World Cup. But over the next few weeks, the Patiala spinner made a name for herself courtesy of some fine performances in the World Cup.

Kashyap took nine wickets at the World Cup, with her best outing coming against Scotland against whom she took 4-12. Kashyap has been a seasoned performer for Punjab and she has now made some rapid strides which will hold her in good stead going forward.

#4 Soumya Tiwari

Soumya Tiwari (L), a consistent performer at the domestic level

Soumya Tiwari, a right-handed top-order batter and off spinner, made it to India's squad for the World Cup on the back of some fine performances on the domestic circuit. She enjoyed success in both the ODI as well as the 20-over format and was sensational when the New Zealand development squad visited India for a five-match series in November 2022.

Haling from Bhopal, she also led India in the Women's U-19 T20 Challeneger Trophy. She is a solid batter and has the ability to hold an end, while also being able to play deep into the innings. She displayed her composure in the final of the World Cup as she played a crucial innings of 24* after India lost a couple of early wickets. Tiwari may have done enough to attract some attention at the WPL auction.

#5 Titas Sadhu

The lone seamer in India's team, Sadhu gave India a good start throughout the tournament

Right throughout the tournament, Titas Sadhu gave the Women in Blue a good start with the ball with her tight bowling. The right arm medium pacer, who hails from Bengal, took six wickets in the tournament and was miserly, which resulted in her teammates reaping benefits.

In the final, she was the chief destroyer, as picked up two early wickets which put England on the back foot. To add to that, she gave away just six runs from her four overs, which is astonishing. She was eventually named the player of the match. Come the WPL auction, Sadhu is likely to fetch a few bids.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes