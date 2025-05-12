5 Indian cricketers who started after Virat Kohli’s Test debut and retired before him ft. Rohit Sharma

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli took the cricketing universe by surprise, announcing his Test retirement on Monday, May 12. With the five-match series in England about a month away, Kohli's retirement leaves a gaping hole for Team India to fill at No.4.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an incredible 14-year Test career, finishing with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 and 30 centuries. Kohli also captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 with an excellent win percentage of over 70.

Kohli debuted for India in Tests immediately after the 2011 ODI World Cup glory. He has watched several other Indian players debut in the long format after him, yet walk away from the format before.

Here, we look at five such cricketers who started their Test careers after Virat Kohli but retired from the format before.

# 1 Rohit Sharma

It is not often that two legendary cricketers retire within a week of one another. However, Indian cricket has waved a painful goodbye to two of their stalwarts with skipper Rohit Sharma announcing his Test retirement last week (May 7).

Rohit would have likely debuted in Tests before Kohli in 2010, but for an eleventh-hour injury that prevented him. He finally received his Indian Test cap at the end of the 2013 season in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series against the West Indies.

The 38-year-old finished his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 games at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. Rohit took over from Kohli as India's Test captain in 2022, leading the side to 12 wins in 24 matches.

# 2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was another recent retiree from Tests, walking away from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Incidentally, Ashwin debuted in Tests months after Kohli played his maiden Test in 2011. While Kohli debuted in the West Indies in June 2011, Ashwin debuted in Tests against the same opponent at home in November 2011.

The 38-year-old finished his Test career as India's second leading wicket-taker with 537 scalps in 106 outings. Ashwin played a massive role in Kohli's captaincy run, where India never lost a home series.

# 3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan blazed away on his Test debut against Australia [Credit: Getty]

Like Rohit Sharma, another Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan made his Test debut in 2013. The left-hander had a debut to remember, scoring a brilliant 187 against Australia in Mohali.

However, inconsistencies hindered Dhawan's Test career, with the explosive opener playing his last red-ball game for India in 2018. He finally retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024.

Dhawan finished his Test career with 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61, including seven centuries, in 34 matches.

# 4 Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron produced a few unplayable deliveries in his brief Test career [Credit: Getty]

Right-arm pacer Varun Aaron was another Indian cricketer who debuted in Tests in 2011, similar to Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The speedster played his first Test for India in the home series against the West Indies, a few months after Kohli's debut. Aaron could bowl express pace and had appreciable skill, but lacked consistency and accuracy.

He enjoyed some success under Kohli and finished his Test career with wickets in nine games. Aaron played his last red-ball match for India in 2015 and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

# 5 Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar could not translate his domestic success to the international arena [Credit: Getty]

Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar was another one with an extremely short Test career despite showcasing much promise at the domestic level. The right-arm pacer debuted for India in Tests in their disastrous 2011/12 tour of Australia.

However, Vinay bowled a dismal spell of 1/73 in 13 overs as Australia 369 on a difficult Perth wicket and coasted to an innings victory. The poor spell proved costly as Vinay never played another Test for India despite finishing with 504 first-class scalps in 139 games.

Incidentally, the Perth Test was the unofficial arrival of Kohli as a force in Test cricket, as he scored a brilliant 75 against a strong Australian attack.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

