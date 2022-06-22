5 most injury-prone Indian cricketers

Indian cricketers have had a hectic schedule over the last two years. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has planned multiple tours and series for the Indian cricket team. Some of the tours have even overlapped others.

Last year, a Test squad of India traveled to England for an ICC World Test Championship series against the English team. Meanwhile, a 'B' team comprising IPL's rising stars went to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the islanders.

Even next week, India's red-ball specialists will play a practice match in England ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against Ben Stokes' team, and India's white-ball team will compete in two T20Is against Ireland.

Who are the most injury-prone Indian cricketers?

Due to this tight schedule, fitness is one of the key points for Indian cricketers. Matches against top-quality teams demand that the first-choice players remain fit throughout the season. However, injuries are part and parcel of sport.

We look at the top five most injury-prone Indian cricketers from the last two years.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has traveled to Germany for his treatment.

Indian cricket team's vice-captain KL Rahul has missed many international games in 2021 and 2022 because of his injury problems. He was ruled out of Border/Gavaskar Trophy with a wrist injury while a strain in the left thigh forced him to miss the home Test series against New Zealand.

Rahul sustained a hamstring injury next and missed the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. He was set to lead India in the recently concluded series against South Africa but was ruled out due to a groin injury. Rahul will miss the England tour as well as he has traveled to Germany for treatment.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya did not bowl in some important matches due to his injury.

Hardik Pandya's back issues did not allow him to roll his arm in some crucial matches for India. Even when he bowled, his pace was not the same. Pandya took a lengthy break from the sport late last year to focus on his fitness.

He returned in good shape for IPL 2022 and led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title. Fans will hope that he now remains fit throughout the international season.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another player who has been troubled by injuries of late. He has not been able to play red-ball cricket due to his injuries and has missed some white-ball games due to his time on the treatment table.

The troubles started with a back injury on the England tour in 2018. Since then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sustained thigh and hamstring injuries, ruling him out for extended periods.

#4 Rohit Sharma

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "I felt it was an emotional Decison to make him (Rohit Sharma) a Captain in Test Cricket. When they made him captain it was announced subject to fitness. You cannot announce your Test captain subject to fitness. He is getting injured a lot." - Yuvraj Singh (To Sports Tak) "I felt it was an emotional Decison to make him (Rohit Sharma) a Captain in Test Cricket. When they made him captain it was announced subject to fitness. You cannot announce your Test captain subject to fitness. He is getting injured a lot." - Yuvraj Singh (To Sports Tak)

Rohit Sharma is the captain of India in all three formats. However, his fitness issues have not allowed him to lead the Men in Blue regularly. Since 2020, he has missed IPL matches, limited-overs matches against Australia and the whole South Africa tour because of injuries.

Sharma will make his return to cricket on July 1 against England. He will be keen to remain fit for all the matches this year.

#5 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an abdominal muscle tear. He also missed the subsequent Australian tour because of the injury. Sharma also sustained a finger injury during the WTC Final against New Zealand in 2021.

Later that year, Ishant dislocated the little finger on his left hand ahead of the second match of the series against the BlackCcaps. He has not played any international matches since that injury.

