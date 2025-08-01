5 major statements made by Yuzvendra Chahal in recent podcast appearance amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeared on a podcast recently amid the five-match Test series between England and India. Chahal opened up on several aspects, including his divorce, being dropped from the team, and his bond with MS Dhoni.

Yuzvendra Chahal is playing the ongoing County Championship for Northamptonshire. He has bagged 12 wickets from five innings, averaging 40.91 with best figures of 6/188.

The spinner made his international debut in 2016. He has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is so far. Chahal has 121 ODI wickets and 96 T20 wickets. His last appearance for India came in 2023 in a T20I against the West Indies. However, he has performed consistently in the IPL.

On that note, here are five major statements made by Yuzvendra Chahal in his recent podcast appearance.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal on his first experience of seeing MS Dhoni getting angry on the field

Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his calm and composed nature. However, there have been instances of Dhoni losing his cool as well. Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the first time that he saw the former skipper angry on the field.

During a T20I against England in Bengaluru in 2017, Chahal made a big blunder as he missed a run-out. The wrist-spinner recalled how it angered Dhoni.

"When I saw Mahi bhai angry live for the first time was when I took six wickets against England. Joe Root hit a flick and Virat bhai put in a good dive and threw the ball to me. Both batters were on the same side. I could not understand and threw it to Mahi Bhai's end. You look at the clip, he was very angry. It was the first time in life I saw him angry live," he said. (1:26:02)

Notably, Chahal bagged 6/25 as India won the game by 75 runs eventually.

#4 Chahal opens up on tough times with divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal went through a tough time after his divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal revealed battling depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

"I was in depression. I got anxiety attacks. My close ones know. I have not put it out anywhere that I need sympathy. I am telling this for the first time. I did have problems, I had suicidal thoughts. My mind had gone numb," he stated. (10:26)

Chahal added that he was unable to concentrate on cricket and took a break. Further, he revealed that he would sleep for just two or three hours a day for a month. He then shared his suicidal thoughts with his friends, who helped him get out of the situation eventually.

#3 Chahal on being called a cheater

Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about being called a cheater after his divorce. He admitted to never having cheated in his life and being the most loyal person. Reflecting on his upbringing, he said that he knows how to respect girls.

"When the thing about my divorce was going on, after that, it was written about me that I am a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. You will not even find a loyal person like me. I always think from the heart for my close ones. I have never asked but always given. I have two sisters who I have seen from childhood and I know how to respect girls." (8:31)

On why he did not respond to the tag, Chahal clarified that his close ones were aware of the truth. He added that there was no need for him to prove anything on social media.

#2 Reason behind 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-shirt at divorce hearing

On the day of his final divorce hearing, Yuzvendra Chahal had worn a t-shirt that read ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’. His move had grabbed a lot of attention. He opened up about wearing the t-shirt to send out a message.

"I didn't want to create a ruckus. I just wanted to give a message, which I did. Something happened from the other side. I didn't want to do it initially, but when that happened, I said, 'Ab sab bhaad mein jaao'. So I just took it off. I didn't abuse anybody, just gave a message," he said. (49:35)

Further, he also revealed that they did not talk for six to seven months before the divorce. The spinner admitted that it was a mutual decision to call the marriage off.

#1 Chahal on being dropped from the Indian team

As mentioned earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in 2023. He was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but warmed the bench throughout. On being dropped, he stated that the team winning his his priority.

"I think when I am in the team, my focus is on whatever I get. You cannot play all 15 players. There is a combination they start with and if that is doing well, then no one wants to change. And if the team is winning, what else do you need? When you play, you want the team to win. That is my first priority," he reflected. (3:23)

While he revealed feeling bad about being left out initially, he felt there was no point in thinking about something out of his control. On making a comeback, he believes that he will return if the management thinks he fits into their plans.

