5 milestones that Ben Stokes reached during his knock of 182 vs New Zealand 

Ben Stokes played one of the best innings of the year as he clobbered 182 runs off 124 balls in the recently concluded third ODI between England and New Zealand. The fixture was played at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, September 13.

Batting first, Stokes entered the crease when his side were in deep trouble. Trent Boult was swinging the ball to his tune and reduced England to 13/2 inside the first three overs.

Stokes came out with a positive intent and never let the Kiwi bowlers settle. He forged a match-changing partnership alongside Dawid Malan (96) and led the charge aptly.

The two left-handers rebuilt the English innings with timely boundaries. Stokes, in particular, played in his usual self and reached his fifty in 44 balls.

Sending the Kiwi bowlers all around the park, Stokes made his next fifty runs in only 32 more balls, raising his bat for his fourth ODI ton after a total of 76 balls.

The right-arm all-rounder went into a beast mode after his century and tormented the opposition even more. He tried to hit boundaries by moving his front leg away and thrashing every ball over the ropes. Stokes' next 50 balls saw him hammer 82 more runs before his fiery innings came to an end when he picked out Will Young at deep mid-wicket boundary.

On the back of his 182-run knock, England made 368 runs before restricting New Zealand to only 187 to win the encounter by a hefty margin of 181 runs.

Ben Stokes' wonderful innings unsurprisingly shattered a slew of records. On that note, here are five of those records that were broken during Stokes' 182-run knock in the third ODI against New Zealand.

#5 Highest non-opening partnership at the Kennington Oval, London

Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan stitched up 199 runs for the third wicket [Getty Images]

As mentioned above, the partnership between Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan completely changed the complexion of the game. The two left-handers put up a fantastic stand of 199 runs for the third wicket and only took 165 balls to do so.

Their 199-run stand is now the highest non-opening partnership at the Kennington Oval. They surpassed the 174-run stand between Andrew Flintoff and Paul Collingwood, which the duo put up against India in 2004 for the fifth wicket.

#4 Highest ODI score in an all-out total

Britain Cricket England vs New Zealand

At one point of time, England threatened to pile up 400 runs when Stokes was batting. However, after his dismissal in the 45th over, England lost wickets in a cluster.

From being 336/4, the hosts lost their next six wickets in the space of only 36 more runs. This led New Zealand to all-out England for 368 runs in 38.1 overs.

Interestingly, Stokes' 182 runs is now the highest individual score by a batter when his team have lost all ten wickets in an ODI. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar held the record when he hit 175 against Australia in 2009.

#3 Highest individual ODI score at the Kennington Oval, London

England v New Zealand - 3rd Metro Bank ODI

After his heroics at the Lord's and at the Headingley, Stokes made the crowd at the Kennington Oval stand up and take notice. He gave an applause-worthy performance in London and also created the record for the highest individual ODI score at the venue.

Stokes eclipsed the record set by West Indies' Evin Lewis, who registered a score of 176* off 130 against England in 2017.

#2 Second-highest individual score at No. 4 in ODIs

Stokes broke another record on Wednesday by registering the second-highest individual score while batting at No. 4 in ODI history.

Stokes' knock of 182 runs surpassed Ross Taylor's 181*, which the latter scored against the Three Lions in 2018. However, the record for the highest individual score while batting at No. 4 still stands with the legendary batter Sir Vivian Richards, who clobbered 189* against England in 1984.

#1 Highest ODI individual score for England

Ben Stokes holds the record for the highest individual score for England in ODIs [Getty]

Last but not least, Ben Stokes now also holds the record for hitting the highest individual ODI score for England in their 52-year-long ODI history.

Stokes surpassed his teammate Jason Roy's 180 runs to go on top of the list. Roy scored his 180 runs while batting in the second innings against Australia in January of 2018.