5 modern bowlers with the most lethal yorkers

Death bowling is an art that is hard to master. The bowler needs to predict what the batsman wants to do, and adapt his strategy accordingly.

With batting undergoing a metamorphosis over the last decade or so, it is getting harder and harder for the quicks. The pitches have become flat and two new balls have been introduced, cutting down the possibility of reverse swing.

To add to the bowlers' misery, the bats have gone bigger and the rules have been decked in the batsmen's favor. Therefore, to be successful, a bowler needs to have the right temperament as well as effective skills.

Wasim Akram had a deadly yorker

Death bowling has gone through a lot of changes in recent times, with bowlers trying many different variations. Slower bouncers, back-of-the-hand slower ones and knuckle balls have been added to every bowler's repertoire.

Amidst all the changes though, the yorker has not lost any of its importance. A good toe-crushing yorker is still relevant in the modern day game. It is always seen as a weapon that can destroy lower-order batsman, especially if delivered with good pace.

Let's look at five current bowlers who possess a deadly yorker:

#5 Trent Boult - New Zealand

Trent Boult

Trent Boult is one of the best fast bowlers New Zealand has ever produced. He has a quick arm action and has the ability to swing the ball both ways.

Boult's stock delivery is the in-swinger. He generally bowls around 140 clicks consistently, and New Zealand's team management have used him judiciously in the ODIs by giving him an opening spell and preserving him for the death overs.

Boult has a lethal yorker which he uses effectively during the death overs. He usually bowls the in-swinging yorker which tails in late and curves back into the batsman. This is a delivery that is very hard to line up for or get any elevation off.

Going by the stats in the last 24 months, Boult has bowled 276 deliveries in the death overs and picked up 21 wickets at an economy of 8.01.

