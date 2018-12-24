×
5 most heroic Indian Test performances at the MCG

Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
673   //    24 Dec 2018, 12:34 IST

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG is fast approaching. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently settled at 1-1 with two Test matches still to be played in the series. India had gained an early advantage with a thumping win over the hosts at Adelaide but Australia stormed back with a vengeance at the Perth Stadium.

The Indian team, at this point, does look slightly shaky with the consistent top-order failures and plaguing fitness issues. India has played 12 Test matches at the daunting Melbourne Cricket Ground and has ended up on the losing side eight times. Even in those defeats, draws, and victories, Indian cricketers have performed heroic feats at one of the grandest theatres in cricket.

Here are five of the best performances from Indian players at the iconic ground.

#5. Kohli and Rahane salvage a hard-fought draw

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli

In 2011, a legend-filled Indian team went down 0-4 to a ruthless Australian unit. The haunting treatment of a whitewash was looming large when the hosts defeated India in the first two Tests. India arrived at the MCG in 2014 with the losses at Adelaide and Brisbane.

Australia dominated the proceedings once again. Steve Smith’s bat continued minting runs and on the basis of his stroke-filled 192, India faced a first innings mountain of 530 runs. Virat Kohli (169) and Ajinkya Rahane (147) stitched a fighting partnership of 262 for the fourth wicket which carried India to a position of safety or so it seemed.

After playing out a session on the last day, the Aussies decided to have a go at the Indian batting line-up. When the Australian fast bowlers reduced India to 19/3, it was time for another show of defiance. Kohli and Rahane promptly guarded the wicket for the next 26 overs and saw off the threat. India pulled off a draw with four wickets in hand and prevented a possible whitewash.

1 / 5
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Kapil Dev Greatest Cricketers of All Time Melbourne Cricket Ground
