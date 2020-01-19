×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 of Ireland’s most famous victories in international cricket

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020 IST

Ireland cricket team
Ireland cricket team




‘Giant killers’ Ireland stunned West Indies by four runs in the first match of the three-match T20I series at St George's, Grenada recently. The win at St George's was the latest in Ireland's line-up of stunning surprises against top international sides.

Going back to 2007, they famously beat Pakistan in the World Cup encounter at Kingston, as the cricket world woke up to a nation that was low on experience but high on adrenaline and confidence.

They followed the trend of defeating big names in the World Cup, putting it across England in the 2011 edition by successfully chasing down a big total at Bengaluru. Then, in 2015 competition as well, they gunned down a 300-plus total set by the West Indies at Nelson.

The latest triumph at St George's would undoubtedly go down as one of Ireland’s top five victories in international cricket. Here’s a look at some memorable Irish triumphs.

#1. vs Pakistan at Kingston (2007 World Cup)

Niall OâBrien guided the run chase sedately
Niall O’Brien guided the run chase sedately




In the 9th match of the 2007 World Cup at Kingston played on March 17, 2007, Ireland shocked Pakistan and made the world sit up and take notice of their talent and exuberance. Ireland put Pakistan into bat in the game, and the Inzamam-ul-Haq led side were completely ragged.

Only Kamran Akmal (27) and Imran Nazir (24) managed to cross the 20-mark as Pakistan were embarrassingly rolled over for 132 in 45.4 overs. Younis Khan was dismissed for a duck, skipper Inzamam for 1 while Mohammad Yousuf fell for 15. For Ireland, Andre Botha was sensational with 2 for 5 in eight overs while Boyd Rankin picked up 3 for 32.

Pakistan’s bowlers tried hard to defend the target, but Niall O’Brien’s tenacious 72 from 107 sealed their fate. Ireland registered a famous victory by three wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Sami’s impressive performance of 3 for 29 went in vain. 

1 / 3 NEXT
West Indies vs Ireland 2020 West Indies Cricket Ireland Cricket Paul Stirling Kevin O'Brien
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Ireland in West Indies 2020
1st ODI | Tue, 07 Jan
IRE 180/10 (46.1 ov)
WI 184/5 (33.2 ov)
West Indies won by 5 wickets
IRE VS WI live score
2nd ODI | Thu, 09 Jan
IRE 237/9 (50.0 ov)
WI 242/9 (49.5 ov)
West Indies won by 1 wicket
IRE VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 12 Jan
IRE 203/10 (49.1 ov)
WI 199/5 (36.2 ov)
West Indies won by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
IRE VS WI live score
1st T20I | Wed, 15 Jan
IRE 208/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 204/7 (20.0 ov)
Ireland won by 4 runs
IRE VS WI live score
2nd T20I | Today
IRE 147/9 (19.0 ov)
WI 16/1 (2.1 ov)
No Result
IRE VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
West Indies
Ireland
WI VS IRE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us