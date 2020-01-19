5 of Ireland’s most famous victories in international cricket

Ireland cricket team

‘Giant killers’ Ireland stunned West Indies by four runs in the first match of the three-match T20I series at St George's, Grenada recently. The win at St George's was the latest in Ireland's line-up of stunning surprises against top international sides.

Going back to 2007, they famously beat Pakistan in the World Cup encounter at Kingston, as the cricket world woke up to a nation that was low on experience but high on adrenaline and confidence.

They followed the trend of defeating big names in the World Cup, putting it across England in the 2011 edition by successfully chasing down a big total at Bengaluru. Then, in 2015 competition as well, they gunned down a 300-plus total set by the West Indies at Nelson.

The latest triumph at St George's would undoubtedly go down as one of Ireland’s top five victories in international cricket. Here’s a look at some memorable Irish triumphs.

#1. vs Pakistan at Kingston (2007 World Cup)

Niall O’Brien guided the run chase sedately

In the 9th match of the 2007 World Cup at Kingston played on March 17, 2007, Ireland shocked Pakistan and made the world sit up and take notice of their talent and exuberance. Ireland put Pakistan into bat in the game, and the Inzamam-ul-Haq led side were completely ragged.

Only Kamran Akmal (27) and Imran Nazir (24) managed to cross the 20-mark as Pakistan were embarrassingly rolled over for 132 in 45.4 overs. Younis Khan was dismissed for a duck, skipper Inzamam for 1 while Mohammad Yousuf fell for 15. For Ireland, Andre Botha was sensational with 2 for 5 in eight overs while Boyd Rankin picked up 3 for 32.

Pakistan’s bowlers tried hard to defend the target, but Niall O’Brien’s tenacious 72 from 107 sealed their fate. Ireland registered a famous victory by three wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Sami’s impressive performance of 3 for 29 went in vain.

