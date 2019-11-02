5 of the most underrated Test cricketers in the world currently

Who is the most underrated Test cricketer currently?

Over the past few decades, the popularity of cricket has grown enormously, largely due to the increased commercialisation attached to the sport. Subsequently, more number of eyes have been trained on the performances (or lack of) from cricketers with them being subjected to equal amounts of adulation and scrutiny.

However, akin to all walks of life, some players have been decorated more than others, courtesy a more eye-catching style of play, despite not being head and shoulders above those to have produced similar numbers.

Yet, it would be a travesty to ignore such underrated cricketers, especially considering the consistent performances they keep conjuring, irrespective of the conditions and surroundings.

Moreover, in the longest format of cricket, the tendency to get the job done, despite not showcasing a flamboyant edge is paramount as it enables sides to fulfil their personal objectives.

Thus, through the course of this article, we would chalk out five underrated Test cricketers, who aren’t appreciated as much as their displays have warranted.

Without further ado, here is a look at them.

#5 Jason Holder (West Indies)

Holder is a vital cog in the West Indian wheel

The West Indian Test skipper has often divided opinion among the Caribbean cricket faithful. The all-rounder was thrust with the ODI captaincy in 2014 at 23 years of age and he faced teething problems; none more important than silencing doubters questioning his place in the team, let alone his captaincy credentials.

However, since then, Jason Holder has managed to turn in numerous accomplished displays to establish himself as a vital cog in the West Indian wheel, especially in the Test format.

Red-ball cricket hasn’t been the West Indies’ forte over the past few years but Holder has somehow managed to hold his own, in spite of the Caribbean outfit unravelling quite frequently.

In a Test career spanning 39 games, the all-rounder has scored 1887 runs at a healthy average of 33.10 while he has been equally impressive with the ball, where he averages 27.26, having accumulated 101 wickets in 67 innings.

More importantly though, Holder has managed to stand up whenever the chips have been down for the West Indies. The Caribbean outfit’s top order hasn’t necessarily covered itself in glory in the past couple of years. Yet, on most of those occasions, the West Indian Test skipper has bailed his nation out, thereby highlighting his importance to the team.

However, despite his magnificent performances, he rarely fails to garner as much attention, with plenty overlooking Holder when talking about the premier all-rounders in Test cricket.

And, that, just makes the West Indian the epitome of an underrated cricketer.

