5 players who can earn big IPL contracts by performing well in CPL 2023

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2023) started yesterday (August 16) in St Lucia. Six franchises based out of the Caribbean islands will compete in the league from August 16 to September 24.

Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs started their campaign with a victory over the St Lucia Kings last night in St Lucia. Four other teams, namely Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors, are a part of CPL 2023.

Caribbean cricketers have generally performed well in the IPL. Some of them have earned mega IPL contracts by impressing the team owners with their performances in other leagues. CPL 2023 offers a great platform for the West Indies stars to showcase their talents.

Here's a look at five players who can earn big IPL deals in 2024 by performing well in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League season.

#1 Brandon King has started CPL 2023 in style

Jamaica Tallawahs captain Brandon King smacked a magnificent half-century in the tournament opener against the St Lucia Kings last night. Opening the batting for the Jamaica-based franchise, King smashed 81 runs off just 53 balls. He won the Man of the Match award for his batting performance.

King also played a brilliant knock of 85 runs in the T20I series decider against India earlier this month. If he maintains his top form, he can earn an IPL contract at the next auction.

#2 Roelof van der Merwe, Barbados Royals

CPL 2023 not only offers a platform to the Caribbean stars but also to players from other nations to showcase their skills. Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe is a part of the Barbados Royals squad. The Barbados-based franchise has the same owners as the IPL's Rajasthan Royals.

Fans should note that van der Merwe had a stellar season with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 earlier this year. The all-rounder scalped 20 wickets in 10 matches and ended the competition as the highest wicket-taker. If van der Merwe replicates that performance in the CPL, he is likely to earn a mega IPL deal.

#3 Gudakesh Motie, Guyana Amazon Warriors

Another left-arm spinner to feature on the list is Gudakesh Motie. The 28-year-old spinner did not play in the T20I series against India, but he gave a hard time to the Indian batters in the ODI series. Motie scalped six wickets in three ODIs against the Men in Blue, with his best figures being 3/36.

If Motie proves himself as a match-winner in T20 cricket for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, multiple IPL franchises may show interest in his services at the next auction.

#4 Evin Lewis, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis was released by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Caribbean star did not register for the mini-auction in 2023 because he wanted a break.

Lewis has returned to the cricket field now, having played for the Harare Hurricanes in Zim Afro T10 League. While his performances in the T10 competition were not so impressive, Lewis can earn an IPL contract if he scores big for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2023.

#5 Chris Sole, St Lucia Kings

Scotland's fast bowler Chris Sole earned everyone's attention by clocking 150 kmph on the speedometer during the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Although Scotland did not qualify for the mega event, Sole received a lot of praise for his performance.

Sole will turn up for the St Lucia Kings in CPL 2023. Current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis is the skipper of the Kings. If Sole impresses du Plessis, he can earn himself an IPL deal in the near future.

