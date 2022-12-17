5 players who scored a hundred on Test debut against India before Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan

Young Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan became the latest cricketer to score a century on his Test debut. The 24-year-old achieved the special feat on Saturday, December 17, on Day 4 of the first Test against India in Chattogram. The left-handed batter, who was dismissed for 20 in the first innings, made exactly 100 in the second essay.

After Bangladesh were set an improbable target of 513 for victory in the Test match, openers Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67 off 156 balls) featured in a resolute first-wicket stand of 124. After Shanto was dismissed by Umesh Yadav, Hasan went on to reach three figures in his debut Test, sweeping left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a four.

Hasan became the fourth Bangladeshi batter to register a hundred on his Test debut. Former captain Aminul Islam scored a ton in Bangladesh's first-ever Test match against India back in 2000. Mohammad Ashraful and Abul Hasan are the only batters from the country to have achieved the same.

A total of 15 players have scored a hundred on their Test debut against India. In this feature, we look at the last five batters to have done so before Hasan.

Keaton Jennings (England) - Mumbai, December 2016

Keaton Jennings batting in a Test against India. Pic: Getty Images

Before Hasan, England opener Keaton Jennings had hit a century on his Test debut against India. He brought up the landmark in a match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2016. England won the toss and decided to bat first, with Jennings top-scoring for the visitors with a fine 112 off 219 balls.

The left-handed batter added 99 for the first innings with Sir Alastair Cook (46). Jennings struck 13 fours in his innings and occupied the crease for 272 minutes as England ended up posting exactly 400 on the board. The debutant’s fine knock ended when he was caught at deep gully off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

In a cruel twist of fate, Jennings was dismissed for a golden duck in the second innings, trapped lbw by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. England were bowled out for 195 as India won the Test by an innings and 36 runs.

James Neesham (New Zealand) - Wellington, February 2014

James Neesham celebrates his Test century on debut. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham smacked an unbeaten 137 off 154 balls in his debut Test against India in Wellington in February 2014. The left-handed batter was out for 33 in the first innings of the match, caught behind off Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand were bowled out for 192 and were under pressure after India responded with 438. Neesham, batting at No. 8, took on the Indian attack, scoring at a brisk pace.

He smashed as many as 20 fours to keep India on the back foot. The innings, however, was overshadowed by Brendon McCullum, who hammered 302, to subdue India’s bowlers.

Mohammad Isam @Isam84



#BANvIND Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladeshi to score a Test century on debut. Second against India, and first as an opener. Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladeshi to score a Test century on debut. Second against India, and first as an opener. #BANvIND https://t.co/F09KGAMCSa

While keeper-batter BJ Watling also contributed a significant 124, debutant Neesham was at the crease when New Zealand declared their second innings at 680/8 declared.

The match ended in a high-scoring draw as Virat Kohli also hit a hundred in India's second innings.

Kirk Edwards (West Indies) - Roseau, July 2011

Kirk Edwards scored a fine ton in his first Test against India. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies batter Kirk Edwards also registered a hundred against India on his Test debut in Roseau in July 2011.

After India asked the hosts to bat first after winning the toss, Edwards, batting at No. 3, was dismissed for six in the first innings in a somewhat unlucky fashion. He was given caught behind to a bouncer from Ishant Sharma. However, the ball appeared to have come off the helmet.

The debutant, though, ensured he made the best use of his opportunity in the second innings. He scored 110 off 195 balls, striking nine fours and six. The right-handed batter shared a 161-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (116).

Edwards’ fine knock ended when he was caught behind off Harbhajan Singh while attempting a cut shot. The Indian bowlers were generous in their appreciation of the debutant as he walked back to the pavilion. Edwards’ defiance with the willow went a long way in West Indies managing to draw the Test.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - Ahmedabad, November 2010

Kane Williamson made a fine entry in Test cricket against India. Pic: Getty Images

Kane Williamson, who recently stepped down as New Zealand’s Test captain, also scored a century on debut in the red-ball format against India. The Kiwi legend gave ample demonstration of his quality in his very first innings in Test cricket.

New Zealand needed to bat well after India posted 487 in their first innings in the Ahmedabad Test in November 2010. Batting at No. 6, Williamson scored a fantastic 131 off 299 balls.

He played a resolute knock, the kind that would go on to become the trademark of his Test career. The right-handed batter occupied the crease for 391 minutes, hitting 10 fours.

RevSportz @RevSportz

@AgeasFederal @BCCI @BCBtigers @CricSubhayan @BoriaMajumdar

#BANvsIND #BANvIND "The aim was to continue batting as long as possible..."- Zakir Hasan on his performance today! The all important 100 of 224 balls on his debut! Listen in "The aim was to continue batting as long as possible..."- Zakir Hasan on his performance today! The all important 100 of 224 balls on his debut! Listen in 👇@AgeasFederal @BCCI @BCBtigers @CricSubhayan @BoriaMajumdar #BANvsIND #BANvIND https://t.co/JWv961wbew

Williamson and Jesse Ryder (103) added 194 for the fifth wicket as the Kiwis put up an impressive total of 459 runs on the board. Thanks to the duo’s efforts, New Zealand were able to draw the Test with ease.

Alviro Petersen (South Africa) - Kolkata, February 2010

Alviro Petersen is among the batters who scored a hundred on his Test debut against India. Pic: Getty Images

A few months before Williamson’s impressive Test entry, South African opener Alviro Petersen also scored a century on his red-ball debut in international cricket against India. The Proteas won the toss and batted first in the Eden Gardens Test in Kolkata in February 2010.

The Proteas lost their skipper Graeme Smith cheaply as he was knocked over by Zaheer Khan for four. However, the debutant held fort and scored an impressive 100 off 164 balls. The right-handed batter did not look in much trouble against a quality Indian pace attack.

Petersen struck 16 fours in his 226-minute stay, adding 209 for the second wicket with Hashim Amla (114). The excellent stand ended when the debutant was caught behind off Zaheer’s bowling.

Petersen’s knock went in vain, though, as India fought back brilliantly and went on to win the Test by an innings and 57 runs.

