IPL vs PSL, which is better? 5 cricketers who shared their views on the debate before Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made a massive statement on Thursday, December 15, claiming that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become bigger than even the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, the latter is the second-most lucrative sporting league in the world after the NFL (National Football League).

Speaking after the PSL 2023 players’ draft, Rizwan who will represent the Multan Sultans in the upcoming edition of Pakistan’s T20 league, claimed that players would vouch for PSL being the toughest cricket league in the world.

He told reporters:

“PSL has stunned the entire world. There were talks earlier that PSL won't be successful, but even us, as players, have felt that PSL is a success. The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan's league is the toughest in the world.”

Rizwan has played 59 PSL matches in which he has scored 1446 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 123.90.

IPL vs PSL - Debate or no debate?

Rizwan is not the first, and definitely not the last, to share his thoughts on the big debate over league cricket. In the wake of his viral statement, we look back at five previous instances of cricketers opening up on the IPL vs PSL discussion.

#1 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone representing Punjab Kings. Pic: BCCI

According to dynamic England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, there is nothing much to choose between the two T20 leagues.

He pointed to a few factors that set the IPL and PSL apart from the rest of the T20 tournaments across the globe. Speaking on the BBC's Doosra podcast in 2020, he opined:

"The fans, players and supporters all live and breathe cricket, that's what sets the PSL and IPL apart from the others. It was great to play in places that hadn't seen live cricket for a while, such as Multan, where the atmosphere was unbelievable.

"I think the stadium holds around 30,000 but I'm adamant there were about 50,000 there. They cheer for anything and don't support any particular team.”

While Livingstone has represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, he has been part of Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

#2 Wahab Riaz

Veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz. Pic: PSL

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has admitted that the PSL cannot be compared to the IPL.

He stated that the Indian league is played at a completely different level, even while asserting that the quality of bowling in the PSL is much better.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube Channel in October 2021, Riaz said:

“IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can’t compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, that is totally different.”

The Pakistan pacer, however, was quick to add that bowling attacks in the PSL are the best in the world. He elaborated:

“I don’t think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it. The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn’t have many high-scoring games.”

Meanwhile, Babar Azam will replace 37-year-old Riaz as Peshawar Zalmi's captain for the upcoming season of the PSL.

#3 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja during his Pakistan Super League stint. Pic: PSL

Australian batter Usman Khawaja was refreshingly candid in his views on the IPL vs PSL debate.

During Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan earlier this year, the left-handed batter of Pakistani origin was asked for his thoughts on the two popular T20 leagues.

Sharing his thoughts at a press conference, the 35-year-old commented:

"PSL is a world-class league but there is no doubt that IPL is the best league in the world. There is really no match here (IPL and PSL) because in the end players from all over the world go there (IPL) and that is the only league in which Indian players play.

"That's why the discussion of the best league ends here. However, there are many T20 cricket leagues like PSL, BBL, and CPL, they are quality leagues and everyone wants to play in them."

Khawaja has represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL and Islamabad United in the PSL.

#4 Salman Butt

Salman Butt batting for KKR. Pic: BCCI

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt dismissed comparisons between the Indian and Pakistani T20 leagues, stating that there was no logic to it.

He opined that the organizers of both tournaments are doing their best to keep the players happy with the available resources.

Speaking on Cricket Den's YouTube channel earlier this year, he stated

"To develop animosity with players or aspire to be like IPL, is useless and has no logic behind it. It's better to calm down and maintain your limits. The limits are whatever resources we have, we are doing our best. The franchises are trying their best and have given players extra money numerous times.

"I feel both leagues take care of their players well enough and nobody has complained about the PSL. PSL makes 70% advance payment. Hence, it is not short of any goodness. However, we can only spend so much and we should look at it that way. It makes no sense to compare it constantly.”

Agreeing that PSL cannot match the financial might of the IPL, he asserted that the Pakistan league was doing well in its own capacity. Butt explained:

"You cannot blame the franchises or persons who are recruiting players that why all the cricketers are not coming. It's inevitable that players will choose where they get maximum money. Cricketers will opt for a league where they are valued the most. Given the resources we have, it is one of the best leagues in the world.

“It is pointless to compare the financial side of any league with the IPL because they are at a different level. As a result, they could get anybody.”

Butt, 38, was among the Pakistan cricketers who featured in the inaugural IPL in 2008, turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has also been part of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

#5 Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Pic: BCCI

According to former South African captain and current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis, there is one major difference between the T20 leagues of India and Pakistan.

He stated that while the IPL is known for its variety of spinners, PSL continues to produce good-quality pacer bowlers.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan in 2021, Du Plessis commented:

“The standard is very good in PSL. The thing that impressed me most about the tournament is the fast-bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa, where you grew up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of bowlers who could bowl at 140 [kph] plus.

"I think in India, there is a huge variety of spin bowlers. But, I feel the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace.”

Apart from RCB, Du Plessis has also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. As for PSL, he has been part of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

