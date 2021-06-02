5 Players to watch out for in the WTC final 2021: India vs New Zealand

After 22 months, 23 Test series, and 58 Test matches, we have arrived at the endgame of the inaugural WTC. This 2-year extravaganza, which started in Birmingham and gave us some exceptional moments of cricket, is set to have its finale at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India will take on New Zealand in the final and the fans cannot wait to see who will be crowned the first-ever World Test Champion.

Although we have seen some extraordinary performances over the last 2 years, it was India and New Zealand who emerged as the two best teams from the group stages. They will now go head-to-head for the right to be called the inaugural World Test Champions

Both teams boast a plethora of stars in their ranks who can single-handedly turn a game in their team's favor. Here we will take a look at 5 players who can play a crucial role if their team is to lift the inaugural WTC trophy.

What will your combined India-New Zealand Test XI look like - from the extended squads named for the World Test Championship final? pic.twitter.com/N8fOzjTysO — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 25, 2021

#5 Rishabh Pant

From being left out of the test squad to becoming India's first-choice wicket-keeper in the longest format, Rishabh Pant has enjoyed quite a rollercoaster journey in the last two years.The 23-year-old was dropped from the side and was asked to work on his fitness to regain his place in the team.

Pant put in a lot of effort to bring about a change in his physique and mindset and it has made a tremendous impact not only in his game but also in India's ability to win test matches in 2020.

Over the past 6 months, Pant has become India's trump card, who can score some quickfire runs down the order. He has shown the ability to assess the situation and play accordingly, which was evident in Australia and in the home series against England. His keeping skills have also improved by leaps and bounds, which makes his selection in the starting XI a no-brainer.

Pant currently has 662 runs in the WTC, at a healthy average of 41.37 and he would surely be eyeing an improvement in his run tally later this month. The left-handed batsman also allows his captain the freedom to experiment with his batting position and shake things up for the opposition.

#4 Tim Southee

Timothy Grant Southee averages 24.46 with the ball against India. He also has a bowling strike rate of 43.20 against the men in blue - which is better than any other team he's played against.

Placed 6 in the ICC Men's test bowlers rankings, he is currently the highest wicket-taker for NZ in the WTC with 51 wickets in 10 test matches at an outstanding average of 20.66. Given the final will be played with a Grade 1 Duke ball, his ability to swing the red cherry could prove to be deadly for the Indian batsmen. Southee had 30 scalps at a meager average of 17.03 in 2020.

Furthermore, two Test matches in England before the WTC final would give him the confidence to bowl in the English conditions and time to prepare physically for the WTC final.

With a highest score of 40 in England and 77 runs overall, Southee could also prove to be a handy batsman lower down the order.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is in the form of his life

Arguably the best all-rounder in all forms of cricket at the moment, Jadeja has been in an amazing run of form in the current WTC. He has amassed 469 runs at an average of 58.62 with the bat and has taken 28 wickets at an average of 28.7 with the ball.

Jadeja sustained a thumb injury in the 3rd Test against Australia in Sydney at the start of the year, which ruled him out for the rest of the WTC group matches but is in line to make a comeback for the all-important final.

In his current form, the 32-year-old will fit right into India's starting XI. With Jadeja, there is always a moment of brilliance lurking around the corner. He has the ability to not only impact the game with the bat or the ball but also with his elite-level fielding skills. Needless to say, the Kiwis will have to be aware of the threat that Jadeja poses to their chances of winning the WTC.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

The ace spinner from Chennai will be itching to get the ball spinning again. He is the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the WTC and given his recent exploits against the Three Lions and the Aussies, he will be riding high on confidence.

Despite the Rose Bowl being among the more batting-friendly wickets, it has aided spinners in the past. Ashwin has played just six Test matches in England and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 32.92, and he would be yearning to improve on that record in the WTC final. The chance to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the WTC will be an added incentive for the off-spinner.

The Rose Bowl has the highest average runs per wicket amongst English venues, which have hosted a minimum of 5 tests. Hence India will be relying on Ashwin's batting prowess as well, which has come in handy on several occasions in the ongoing WTC.

#1 Kane Williamson

He is the best test batsman in the world right now and arguably in the form of his life. He has amassed 817 runs in the current WTC at an exceptional average of 58.35, including two double tons and a century in his last 3 games! In his current batting form, the Kiwi skipper has the upper hand on his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

New Zealand fans will be hoping their 30-year-old skipper can continue the same form and notch up another ton in the final. Williamson is very good against spin and will be New Zealand's biggest weapon against Ashwin and Jadeja.

As a captain, his bowling and fielding changes have been spot on in all formats of the game and he will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat again if New Zealand are to lift the WTC trophy.

Kane Williamson would be the X Factor for blackcaps in WTC final.



Kiwi captain has scored 2 double hundreds in last three games. #kanewilliamson #cricketpunch #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/TmxFXZep1s — Cricket Punch (@PunchCricket) May 27, 2021