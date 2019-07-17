5 Players who might be targeted by IPL teams following their World Cup performances

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 940 // 17 Jul 2019, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

The ICC World Cup concluded 14th July and it will go down as one of the greatest after an incredible final match. After 45 days of cricket, England and New Zealand played one of the best cricket matches of all time, and it was impossible to separate the two teams.

The two teams were tied on 241 after the completion of 15 overs, and were again tied after the Super Over. However, it was England who was given the title because of the number of boundaries they hit.

Many world-class players excelled in the showpiece event and were able to stamp their authority on it. Rohit Sharma finished as the top run scorer and Mitchell Starc ended the tournament as the highest wicket taker. Kane Williamson was named as Player of the Tournament.

While the usual suspects performed as expected, there were some who came into the tournament with low expectations but performed remarkably well. Some could now be targeted by IPL teams in the upcoming auction. Though it's still some time away, IPL teams are always on the lookout for good talent. Here's a look at five such players.

#5 Mohammad Saifuddin

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Mohammad Saifuddin could be a left-field pick for IPL franchises considering his lack of experience at the highest level. The 22-year-old hasn't played many matches for Bangladesh, but has shown talent in the few games that he has played. He picked up 13 wickets in 7 games at a strike rate of 26.7.

He is also a capable lower-order batsman and scored a half-century against India, which gave Bangladesh a chance off pulling off a stunning win. He also had a fruitful campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he picked up 20 wickets in just 13 games at a strike rate of 13.7. He can bowl at any stage of the game and he can be bought as a reserve speedster.

Teams that could target him: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore

1 / 5 NEXT