×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players who Virat Kohli should look at post the 2019 World Cup

Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
372   //    30 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi
IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

With 5 wins in 6 matches, Virat Kohli’s Indian team is in a great position to top the league stage of the ongoing 2019 World Cup. The team has played some outstanding cricket and could go all the way in the UK.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the batting order by playing risk-free cricket, keeping wickets in hand, and setting the perfect platform for a late launch. Hardik Pandya has also played his role of a finisher to perfection with some creative cameos. But what has kept this team apart from the rest is the bowling attack. 

India arguably possesses the best bowling attack in the world and that has been on full display at the world cup. The bowlers have bailed India out a few times in this world cup with the Blues winning 4 out of the 5 matches while defending scores. 

It is easy to say that it has already been a memorable tournament so far for India, especially with as many as 7 world cup debutants in this edition. However, there are also a couple of players for whom this might be the last time they play in a world cup. 

The evergreen MS Dhoni is one of them. Dhoni has been the backbone of the Indian team for almost 15 years now and it would be the perfect ending if he could lift the world cup on the 14th of July at the Lord’s. Players like Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan could also feature in the World Cup for the last time. 

Post the 2019 world cup, the Indian team has a series lined up against the West Indies following which they have a bumper home season. Virat Kohli and the team management will look to give opportunities to new players and lay the roadmap for 2023.

Here are 5 players that Kohli should look at after the 2019 World Cup.


5. Shreyas Iyer 

Ever since the 2015 world cup ended, the Indian team has had one major point of discussion - regarding will be the long term solution to number 4. 

Players like Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ambati Rayudu have all been given several chances but failed to make the position their own. The team zeroed in on Vijay Shankar as their pick for the 2019 world cup but he has failed to impress so far with the bat.

Advertisement

That said, Shreyas Iyer could be the perfect candidate for the number 4 spot. Over the past couple of years, Iyer has been in superb form, showing great temperament and a new-found calmness under pressure. These traits were on full display during IPL 2019 where his calm demeanour brought him 463 runs and he also led the exuberant Delhi Capitals to a third-place finish. 

Iyer has also had some consistent performances for India A and time spent with Rahul Dravid has certainly helped him mature into a better batsman. He will bring in some much-needed calmness to the number 4 spot which would help the team in pressure situations. Virat Kohli and the team management should definitely look at this player closely.  

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli is the right leader for India
RELATED STORY
Star players you didn't know played in the World Cup 2019 and U19 World Cup together
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways for India from their win against Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: An alternative XI of Indian players who missed the World Cup ticket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three great acts of sportsmanship by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli believes cricket can improve children's lives
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli backs MS Dhoni after India's win against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How Virat Kohli is essaying the leadership role to perfection
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion without edging ball
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Should Virat Kohli bat at No. 4? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 42/1 (12.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 296 runs to won from 37.1 overs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us