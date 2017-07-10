5 players you didn’t know had impressive bowling records

Five of the best batsmen who can show impressive stats with the ball as well.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 18:22 IST

Gayle storm not just with the bat

Over the years, there have been several batsmen who have made substantial contributions with the bat in hand. They have been instrumental in many of their team’s victories and have been crucial elements in the batting line-up.

Though they are mainly in the team for their batting prowess, every now and then, a few might be called upon to do a patch up job with the ball. Their skills with the ball have added more value to the team.

As we move ahead, we take a look at batsmen who have impressive records as a bowler.

#5 Chris Gayle

Brutal and ferocious style of batting is what hits the mind when the man in discussion is Christopher Henry Gayle. Hitting sixes is bread and butter for the hulking Jamaican as he makes run-scoring look ridiculously effortless.

However, apart from his swashbuckling potential with the willow, he also has contributed effectively with the ball for the West Indies. Bowling right-arm off-spin, Gayle is more than a part-time bowler who believes in darting the ball at the batsman instead of imparting spin on it.

He also has three five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and One Day Internationals, which displays Gayle’s class as a bowler. Also, he has decent economy rates across all formats of the game as he is difficult to get away.