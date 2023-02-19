5 records that were broken on Day 3 of India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

India cruised to a six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series on Sunday (February 19). The Indian team also inched one step closer to the World Test Championship final with a spectacular performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Australia started Day 3 of the Delhi Test with a 62-run lead. It looked like an aggressive approach would help the Aussies script a comeback in the series after an embarrassing loss in Nagpur. However, they had another disastrous second innings collapse that resulted in one more three-day Test defeat on Indian soil.

Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, picking seven wickets in the second innings to help bowl out Australia for just 113 in their second innings. With an 118-run target to win the game, an unbeaten 31-run knock from Cheteshwar Pujara helped the hosts seal the deal.

Multiple records were broken on Day 3 of the second Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series. Here's a look at the top five:

#1 Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of fewest games to 25,000 international runs

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



549 - VIRAT KOHLI

577 - Sachin Tendulkar

588 - Ricky Ponting

594 - Jacques Kallis

608 - Kumar Sangakkara

#INDvAUS Fastest to 25000 international runs (by innings):549 - VIRAT KOHLI577 - Sachin Tendulkar588 - Ricky Ponting594 - Jacques Kallis608 - Kumar Sangakkara Fastest to 25000 international runs (by innings):549 - VIRAT KOHLI 🇮🇳577 - Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳588 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺594 - Jacques Kallis🇿🇦608 - Kumar Sangakkara🇱🇰#INDvAUS

Virat Kohli scored 20 off 31 in India's second innings before Todd Murphy dismissed him stumped out. That was the first time Kohli was out stumped in Tests

Even though he could not score big in his home Test, Kohli broke a significant record of Sachin Tendulkar. He completed 25,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the fastest player to do so. Kohli achieved the feat in his 549th innings, while Tendulkar did so in 577.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's record of fewest overs bowled by an Indian in a Test seven-for

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



12.1 - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 2023

13.5 - R Ashwin v NZ, 2016

15.2 - Narendra Hirwani v WI, 1988

15.2 - Irfan Pathan v ZIM, 2005

17.3 - Anil Kumble v AUS, 2004

#INDvAUS Fewest overs bowled by Indians taking 7+ wickets in a Test innings:12.1 - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 202313.5 - R Ashwin v NZ, 201615.2 - Narendra Hirwani v WI, 198815.2 - Irfan Pathan v ZIM, 200517.3 - Anil Kumble v AUS, 2004 Fewest overs bowled by Indians taking 7+ wickets in a Test innings:12.1 - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 202313.5 - R Ashwin v NZ, 201615.2 - Narendra Hirwani v WI, 198815.2 - Irfan Pathan v ZIM, 200517.3 - Anil Kumble v AUS, 2004#INDvAUS

As mentioned earlier, Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, bowling a magnificent spell of 7042 in 12.1 overs. With the spell, Jadeja now owns the Indian record for the fewest overs bowled to take seven or more wickets in a Test innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 13.5 overs in his spell of 7-59 against New Zealand seven years ago, while Jadeja completed his seven-wicket haul in 12.1 overs.

#3 Rohit Sharma breaks Ajinkya Rahane's record for highest strike rate by Indian captain in 4th innings

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



281.81 - Fleming (31* off 11 v SA)

155.00 - Rohit (31 off 20 v AUS)*

140.74 - Rahane (38* off 27 v AUS)



[Min 30 runs)



#INDvAUS Highest SR by Captain in 4th Test Inning281.81 - Fleming (31* off 11 v SA)155.00 - Rohit (31 off 20 v AUS)*140.74 - Rahane (38* off 27 v AUS)[Min 30 runs) Highest SR by Captain in 4th Test Inning281.81 - Fleming (31* off 11 v SA)155.00 - Rohit (31 off 20 v AUS)*140.74 - Rahane (38* off 27 v AUS)[Min 30 runs)#INDvAUS

India needed 118 to win the Delhi Test. It was a tricky chase, and the home side needed a headstart. Captain Rohit Sharma took the responsibility, launching an all-out attack at the top.

He aggregated 31 off 20 before getting run out. Sharma now has the highest strike rate in a fourth-innings knock by an Indian Test captain. His strike rate in the game was 155, while Ajinkya Rahane previously held the record with a strike rate of 140.74 in a Test against Australia in 2017.

#4 Australia have lost more Tests against India than any other team

CricBeat @Cric_beat



32 vs *

31 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

22 vs

22 vs 🏝

22 vs

15 vs



#INDvAUS Most Test Wins by India against a Team32 vs31 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿22 vs22 vs 🏝22 vs15 vs Most Test Wins by India against a Team32 vs 🇦🇺*31 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿22 vs 🇳🇿22 vs 🏝22 vs 🇱🇰15 vs 🇿🇦#INDvAUS

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series, England held the record for most Test defeats (31) against India. Australia have now overtaken England after defeats in Nagpur and Delhi. The loss in the Delhi Test was Australia's 32nd against India.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin has the most Test dismissals by a spinner against Steve Smith

CricBeat @Cric_beat

(most times in Test)



8 - Ravi Ashwin*

7 - Yasir Shah

5 - Ravindra Jadeja

5 - Rangana Herath



#INDvAUS Spinners to Dismiss Steve Smith (most times in Test)8 - Ravi Ashwin*7 - Yasir Shah5 - Ravindra Jadeja5 - Rangana Herath Spinners to Dismiss Steve Smith(most times in Test)8 - Ravi Ashwin*7 - Yasir Shah5 - Ravindra Jadeja5 - Rangana Herath#INDvAUS

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith twice in the Delhi Test. With the two dismissals, Ashwin now owns the record for dismissing Smith the most times (8) in Tests among spin bowlers.

Yasir Shah had previously held the mark with seven dismissals of the Australian right-hander.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes