5 records broken by Mohammed Shami during his breathtaking spell in India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final

Mohammed Shami breathed fire at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India stormed into the final of the 2023 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday, November 15.

Having posted a whopping 397/4 in their 50 overs upon batting first on the back of centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the hosts were put under the pump thanks to a third-wicket stand of 181 between Kane Williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134).

Shami landed a major dent in the 33rd over, though, removing Williamson and Tom Latham in the space of three deliveries to vault India back in front. He then prised out three more wickets, including that of Mitchell, to finish with astounding returns of 7/57.

Through the course of his exploits that sealed India a spot in the men's ODI World Cup final for a fourth time, Shami smashed plenty of records. Here's a read into five records he broke in the first semifinal:

#5 Mohammed Shami became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets

Shami's record in the ODI World Cup has been sensational, ever since he made his bow in the 2015 edition of the tournament. He added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest to breach the mark of 50 wickets in the World Cup, in just his 17th match.

Shami got to the landmark when he had Kane Williamson flicking a full one aerially into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg. The earlier record belonged to Mitchell Starc, who did it in his 19th match - incidentally in Australia's 2023 World Cup opener against India in Chennai.

#4 Shami became the first bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in the World Cup

No bowler had ever taken four five-wicket hauls in the history of the ODI World Cup before Shami re-wrote that record on Wednesday. While his first five-wicket haul dates back to the 2019 World Cup clash against England in Birmingham, he has added three more in the ongoing edition.

Starc was the first to get to three five-wicket hauls in the World Cup, having bagged one in 2015 and two others in 2019.

This also marks the first-ever instance of a bowler picking up three five-fers in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Six other bowlers managed to pick up two in a single World Cup - Gary Gilmour (1975), Asantha de Mel (1983), Vasbert Drakes (2003), Shahid Afridi (2011), Starc and Mustafizur Rahman (both 2019).

#3 Shami now has the most wickets by an Indian in a single World Cup edition

Shami has taken just six matches to surge to the top of the wicket-charts at the 2023 World Cup. He boasts of 23 scalps at a spectacular average of 9.13, striking once every 10.91 deliveries.

Shami has now snared the most wickets by an Indian in a single World Cup edition, going past Zaheer Khan's tally of 21 in the successful 2011 campaign. No other Indian has more than 18 in a single World Cup.

#2 Shami became the first Indian bowler to take five five-wicket hauls in ODIs

Shami has comfortably become the first Indian bowler to have bagged a fifth five-wicket haul in ODIs. Nobody else has managed even four, with Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath both taking a five-fer three times throughout the course of their respective ODI careers.

What's remarkable is the fact that the Bengal speedster had just one five-wicket haul against his name in ODIs as recently as 56 days ago. Having picked up 5/51 against Australia in a bilateral contest in Mohali, he has added three more in the 2023 World Cup to re-write the history books.

#1 Shami recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs

Shami's 7/57 saw him record the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. It is the first instance of an Indian picking up seven wickets in a white-ball international.

Stuart Binny's 6/4 saw him hold the earlier record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. Binny achieved the feat in Mirpur in 2014 as Bangladesh were skittled out for a paltry 58, with India defending a mere 105 in overcast conditions.

