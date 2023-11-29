5 records that Glenn Maxwell made during his match-winning 104* vs India in the 3rd T20I

Star Australian batter Glenn Maxwell gave another display of some destructive strokeplay and came up with a resounding century to help his side beat India in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

With the win, Australia have kept the five-match series alive but still trail by 2-1 after three completed games.

After being put to bat first, India posted up a huge first-innings total of 222/3 on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's outstanding 123* (off 57).

Australia needed someone to replicate what Gaikwad did. Then came Glenn Maxwell, who not only made a superb century but outdid Gaikwad's efforts.

The visitors were in a spot of trouble when they lost three wickets for 68 runs inside seven overs. Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis then joined hands to pile up 60 runs for the fourth wicket. Stoinis was having trouble connecting the ball and batted at a poor strike rate of 80.95.

Maxwell, however, went berserk from the word go. He made 25 runs off his first ten balls before completing his fifty in 28 balls with a six. Quite remarkably, it took Maxwell just 19 more balls to clobber his hundred before hammering a four over the bowler's head to complete the biggest-ever run-chase against India in T20I history.

With the help of eight boundaries and as many lusty maximums, Maxwell remained unbeaten at 104 off only 48 balls.

En route to his marvellous knock, Maxwell etched his name into the history books by making some significant records. Here is a compilation of five such records that he made during Australia's superb five-wicket win over India.

#5 Most T20I sixes vs India

Glenn Maxwell loves batting against India [Getty Images]

Maxwell's innings on Tuesday was his second T20I century against India. With 554 runs at a strike rate of above 151, he is the second-highest run-getter against India in the format.

Having played 20 T20I innings against India, Maxwell has struck 37 sixes, which is the most by any batter against the Men in Blue in T20I history.

With his eight maximums in Guwahati, he has surpassed Nicholas Pooran on the list, who has hit 35 sixes across 20 innings against India in T20Is.

#4 Most T20I hundreds while chasing

Glenn Maxwell paddling one off a pacer [Getty Images]

Not long ago, Maxwell delivered a "once-in-a-lifetime" knock when he hit a double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup to help his side chase down 292.

In Guwahati, Maxwell came up with another masterclass to help Australia record their second-highest run-chase in T20I cricket. A destructive player who shows nerves of steel even under extreme pressure, Maxwell has now hit three T20I centuries while chasing.

No other batter has hit more than two T20I hundreds in the second innings apart from Maxwell.

#3 Joint-fastest T20I century for Australia

In the opening T20I in Vizag, Josh Inglis made a superlative 47-ball century, that went in vain. However, five days later, Maxwell replicated the feat and slammed his recent century in only 47 balls.

His 47-ball ton has now become the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia. Both Aaron Finch (vs England in 2013) and Inglis (vs India in 2023) have struck centuries in 47 balls as well.

#2 First-ever player to hit a century in his 100th T20I

Glenn Maxwell for Australia in Guwahati [Getty Images]

Many fans wouldn't have known, but the third T20I was Glenn Maxwell's 100th appearance for Australia in the shortest format of the game.

He made his momentous match even more memorable by smacking his best T20I knock. In doing so, Maxwell became the first-ever individual to smash a century in his 100th T20I game.

Having played 100 T20Is, the 35-year-old has accumulated 2,275 runs at a strike rate of 153.10.

#1 Joint-most centuries in T20I history

Glenn Maxwell after winning the game for his side [Getty Images]

Another significant record that Maxwell reached on Tuesday was of registering the joint-most hundreds in T20I history.

The record is now held by two modern-day white-ball greats, Rohit Sharma and Maxwell, who both have struck four T20I centuries each for their respective nations.

While Rohit has played a total of 140 T20I innings, Maxwell has batted across 92 times for his four T20I tons.