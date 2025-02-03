5 records made by India in massive win vs England in 5th IND vs ENG T20I 2025

India produced a clinical performance in the fifth T20I of the five-match series against England on Sunday, February 2. The Suryakumar Yadav-led outfit crushed their opponents by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to secure a 4-1 series victory.

Heading into the Mumbai T20I, the Men in Blue had already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. England were out to play for pride, but they ended up suffering an embarrassing defeat.

The entire English team (97) could not match the individual score of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma (135). On that note, here's a look at the top five records created by the Men in Blue in the massive win.

#1 India scored the highest team total in T20Is hosted by Wankhede Stadium

While Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has hosted many IPL matches, the iconic venue had only played host to eight T20Is prior to Sunday. The previous highest team total at this venue was 240/3, achieved by the Men in Blue against West Indies in 2019.

The Men in Blue broke their own record by posting a 247-run total against England. Abhishek Sharma's ton helped the home side finish with 247/9 in 20 overs.

#2 India became the first team to bowl an opponent out for less than 100 in T20Is at Wankhede Stadium

The lowest team total in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium was 135 by Sri Lanka against the Men in Blue in 2017. Although England had plenty of firepower in their batting lineup, they could only manage 97 runs.

Only two English batters managed to reach double figures.

#3 Highest score for IND vs ENG in T20Is

The score of 247/9 was also India's highest in a T20I match against England. Their previous highest score was 224/2, achieved in 2021 in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma's 54-ball 135 and cameos from Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma helped the home team reach 247/9. Overall, this was the Men in Blue's fourth-highest team total in T20Is.

#4 Biggest win for IND vs ENG in T20Is

It was also the Men in Blue's biggest victory by runs in a T20I match against England. The Men in Blue scored 247/9 and bowled their rivals out for 97, winning the contest by 150 runs.

Back in 2012, the Men in Blue had defeated England by 90 runs in a group stage match of T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. For almost 13 years, it remained India's biggest win by runs in T20Is against England.

#5 Highest powerplay score in a T20I on Indian soil

The Men in Blue got off to an explosive start at the Wankhede Stadium. Although Sanju Samson got out in the powerplay, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma carried the momentum forward, continuing the onslaught against England's bowlers.

Sharma, Varma and Samson's attacking approach helped the Men in Blue reach 95/1 in six overs. It was the fourth-highest powerplay score by any team in a men's T20I involving a full-member nation, while it was the highest on Indian soil.

