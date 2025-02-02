Top 5 highest powerplay scores in Men's T20Is ft. IND vs ENG 2025

The fifth T20I of the India vs England series is currently underway in Mumbai, with the Men in Blue destroying the English bowlers in the powerplay. Visiting captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision backfired as India raced to 95 runs in the first six overs itself.

Although England had express pacers like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowling in the powerplay, they could not stop the trio of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma from taking India's score past 90 in the powerplay. After six overs, India's score was 95/1.

While this was India's biggest score in powerplay of a men's T20I, where does it rank on the overall list? Let's have a look.

(Please note that this list includes only T20Is involving a full-member nation)

#5 93/0 - Ireland vs West Indies, 2020

A surprising team to feature on the list is Ireland. Playing against the West Indies in a T20I match at St. George's back in the year 2020, Ireland raced to 93/0 in the first six overs.

Openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien showed no mercy to the home team as they destroyed Kharry Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Dwayne Bravo, and Sheldon Cottrell. Notably, Ireland's score was 5/0 after the first over bowled by Cottrell, but then Paul and Kevin smacked 88 runs in the next five overs.

#4 95/1 - India vs England, 2025

India's onslaught in the ongoing T20I match against England have helped them secure the fourth position on the all-time list. The Indian team launched an all-out assault on English bowlers, taking the score to 95/1 in six overs.

Sanju Samson hit a quickfire seven-ball 16 before losing his wicket to Mark Wood. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma continued the momentum after Samson's departure. They smacked 25 runs off the fifth over bowled by Craig Overton, and then, 15 off the sixth over bowled by Liam Livingstone to take the total to 95/1.

#3 98/4 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2021

It is rare to see a team lose four wickets in a powerplay of a T20I match and still be able to score 98 runs. West Indies achieved this rare feat during a bilateral T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 3, 2021.

West Indies went past 50 runs in the first 20 balls only. However, Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the fourth over to derail West Indies' momentum. Despite Dananjaya's triple strike in the fourth over, Kieron Pollard smashed him for six sixes in the final over of the powerplay as the West Indies finished with 98/4 in six overs.

#2 102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, 2023

Only two teams have managed to score more than 100 runs in the powerplay of a men's T20I involving a full-member nation. The first team to accomplish the feat was South Africa.

In the second T20I of the series against the West Indies on March 26, 2023, South Africa made history by chasing down a 259-run target. In that game, they scored 102/0 in the powerplay, with Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks leading the charge for the Proteas. Quinton completed his half-ton in 15 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty by a Proteas batter in men's T20Is.

#1 113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, 2024

Australia owns the record for the highest team total in the first six overs of a men's T20I involving a full-member team. They scored 113/1 off just 36 balls in a bilateral T20I versus Scotland last year in Edinburgh.

Travis Head raced to a 22-ball 73* in the powerplay itself. Mitchell Marsh supported him with 39 runs off 11 balls during the field restrictions. Scottish bowler Brad Wheal had a forgettable day in the office as he leaked 26 runs in the sixth over of the powerplay.

