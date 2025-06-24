5 records/milestones made on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The first Test of India's five-Test match tour of England 2025 ended on the fifth day with the hosts clinching a five-wicket victory. The game was played at Headingley, Leeds.

After being asked to bat first, India scored 471 in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes picked up four wickets each for the hosts. In reply, England got to 465 with Ollie Pope scoring a century and Harry Brook getting 99.

India put up 364 runs on the board in the third innings, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring hundreds. The visitors set England a target of 371 runs in the fourth and final innings. England, who began the fifth day on 21/0, got past the finish line without much trouble. Ben Duckett slammed a century (149) while Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (44*) remained unbeaten to finish the game in 82 overs.

Let's take a look at five records/milestones made on Day 5 of the first Test between England and India.

#1 Highest successful run-chase for England in Tests at Headingley

With their five-wicket win over India, England recorded their highest successful run-chase in Tests at Headingley. They chased down 371 runs. Their previous highest chase in the format at the venue had come in 2019 against Australia.

England had successfully chased down a target of 359 runs in that game, pulling off a dramatic win with just one wicket remaining. Their chase of 371 against India is also their second highest run-chase overall in the format, with the highest being 378 against India in 2022.

#2 First team to lose a Test after scoring five individual hundreds

With this defeat, India became the first team in the history of the sport to lose a Test match after having scored five individual hundreds. As mentioned earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (two), and KL Rahul scored hundreds across the two innings.

Previously, Australia had lost a Test match in Melbourne in 1928/29 against England after having scored four hundreds in the match, which also included Sir Don Bradman's maiden hundred in the format.

#3 Highest first-wicket partnership in the fourth innings at Headingley

On the fifth day, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set up the chase for the hosts wonderfully with a 188-run stand for the first wicket. The duo broke a 76-year-old record, registering the highest first-wicket partnership in the fourth innings in Tests at Headingley.

Previously, the highest partnership for the first-wicket in the fourth innings at Headingley was held by Verdun Scott and Bert Sutcliffe from New Zealand, who had made 112 runs in 1949. The 188-run stand is also the highest opening stand in the fourth innings in a Test match against India.

#4 Highest individual score in fourth innings against India

Ben Duckett scored a match-winning century in the fourth innings for England in the first Test. The left-hander struck 149 runs off 170 balls, hitting 21 fours and a six. Duckett's 149-run knock is the highest individual score in the fourth innings against India.

The record was previously held by his own teammate Joe Root, who had scored an unbeaten 142 in the fourth innings in 2022 against India at Edgbaston. Faf du Plessis is at number three with 134 against India in Johannesburg in 2013 while Sri Lanka's Duleep Mendis is at number four with his 124 at Kandy in 1985.

#5 Second opener in 30 years to score twin 50-plus scores in Tests at Headingley

Ben Duckett also became only the second opener to score twin 50-plus scores in Tests at Headingley. Duckett had 62 runs off 94 balls in the first innings and followed it up with 149 in the second innings for England.

He became only the second opener to achieve this feat in 30 years after former England opener Alastair Cook had achieved the feat previously. This is also the first time an England opener scored a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test since 2010, when Cook achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

