7 similarities between 2022 T20 World Cup and 1992 World Cup

The 2022 T20 World Cup is underway in Australia at the moment. The semifinal round of the mega event ended yesterday, where Pakistan and England registered victories over New Zealand and India, respectively, to advance to the final of the tournament.

Some fans have drawn comparisons between the 1992 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup after the way the mega event has unfolded in Australia this year. In this listicle, we will look at the seven biggest similarities between the two competitions.

#1 Pakistan vs England final at MCG

Pakistan will battle against England on Sunday at MCG (Image: Getty)

Pakistan and England were the finalists of the 1992 World Cup. The two teams have made it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup as well.

Incidentally, the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia played host to the big game in 1992, and the same venue will host another England vs Pakistan final in 2022.

#2 Pakistan defeated New Zealand in semifinals

New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Another interesting coincidence is about the semifinals. In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan took on New Zealand in the semifinals. The Men in Green registered a win to advance to the final.

The same thing happened in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well. Earlier this week, the Pakistan team defeated the Blackcaps by seven wickets to book a place in the summit clash.

#3 Pakistan had the lowest points among 4 teams that qualified for the semifinals

New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Pakistan earned only six points in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost their matches against India and Zimbabwe but bounced back with victories over South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Fans should note that the third-placed Australia (seven points) in the other group had more points than Pakistan, but they failed to qualify for the semifinals. In 1992, Pakistan finished fourth in the points table with nine points. They were the only semifinalists with less than 10 points.

#4 Australia were the defending champions

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image: Getty)

Australia were the defending champions and co-hosts of the 1992 World Cup. They won the 1987 World Cup, which took place in India.

The Aussies hosted 2022 T20 World Cup and were the defending champions as well. In both tournaments, Australia did not qualify for the semifinals.

#5 England lost against a lower-ranked nation

England v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

England made it to the final of the 1992 World Cup, but they lost a group stage match against Zimbabwe, which was then an associate member of the ICC. It was Zimbabwe's only win in the tournament.

Similarly, in 2022, Ireland's only win of the Super 12 round came against England. Both Zimbabwe and Ireland successfully defended targets against England.

#6 India defeated Pakistan

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

India won only two matches in the 1992 World Cup, and one of them was against Pakistan. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, India topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches after starting their campaign with a famous victory over Pakistan.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was the Man of the Match in the 1992 WC clash between India and Pakistan, while in 2022, the award went to Virat Kohli.

#7 New Zealand beat Australia in the tournament opener

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

New Zealand played a big role in Australia's exits from both 1992 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps beat the Aussies by 37 runs in the first match of the 1992 WC, while in 2022, they crushed their Trans-Tasman rivals by 89 runs in the opening game of the Super 12s.

The Blackcaps lost only one match in both 1992 WC and 2022 T20 World Cup during the group stage before being eliminated in the semifinals.

