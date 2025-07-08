5 similarities between India's 2025 Edgbaston and 2021 Gabba Test victories

India recorded their maiden Test win at Edgbaston by defeating England in the recently concluded second Test of the five-match series. Playing under Shubman Gill's captaincy, India defeated England and breached the fortress.

With this win, Gill's team has become the first from Asia to defeat England at the iconic Edgbaston venue in Birmingham. Four years ago, the Indian team breached a fortress in Australia when they ended the Aussies' lengthy unbeaten streak at the Gabba by defeating them in a Test.

Ajinkya Rahane captained the visiting team in that Test. Here's a list of five similarities between the two historic victories at Edgbaston in 2025 and Gabba in 2021.

#1 Neither Virat Kohli nor Jasprit Bumrah played in that Test

Many cricket fans consider Virat Kohli the best Test batter of the modern era. Similarly, many reckon Jasprit Bumrah as the best Test bowler of the current generation.

However, neither of the two players were in the playing XI at Edgbaston this year and Gabba in 2021. Virat was on paternal leave, while Bumrah was injured in 2021. In 2025, Virat had retired, while Bumrah had been rested for the match.

#2 Mohammed Siraj took a 5-wicket haul for India

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has established himself as one of the best all-format players in the world right now. He has achieved enormous success in red-ball cricket as well as white-ball cricket.

Shedding some light on his top performances in Test cricket, Siraj returned with fantastic figures of 5/73 in the second innings of the Gabba Test in 2021. Four years later, he scalped six wickets in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

#3 Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored big in the 2nd innings

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant won the Man of the Match awards at Edgbaston 2025 and Gabba 2021, respectively. Gill smacked a memorable 269 in the first innings at Edgbaston, followed by a 162-ball 161 in the second innings. Pant returned with scores of 25 & 65 at Edgbaston.

Four years ago at the Gabba, Pant played the aggressor's role with scores of 23 & 89*. Gill supported him brilliantly with an excellent 91-run knock at the top of the order.

#4 Washington Sundar dismissed a left-handed batter LBW in the 2nd innings

It is a general belief in cricket that right-arm off-spinners trouble the left-handed batters a lot. Off-spinner Washington Sundar has proven it correct with his smart bowling at Gabba in 2021 and Edgbaston in 2025.

In 2021, Sundar bagged the crucial wicket of a well-set David Warner in the second innings. Four years later, he trapped Ben Stokes to break the partnership at a crucial moment in the second innings. Both dismissals were LBW.

#5 An Indian player's father was not satisfied with his good score after 1st innings

In 2021, Washington Sundar played a fantastic knock of 62 runs in the first innings against Australia at The Gabba. However, his father, M Sundar, was unhappy because his son missed out on a hundred.

In 2025, Indian captain Shubman Gill played a marathon innings of 269 runs against England at Edgbaston. However, in a chat with his father after the knock, Shubman's father told him that he missed his triple century.

