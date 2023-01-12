5 takeaways from India's win over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI

India began their ICC World Cup preparations with a 67-run drubbing of Sri Lanka to take a 1 - 0 lead in the 3-match series. The Indian team will be happy to begin 2023 on a positive note.

BCCI @BCCI



win by 67 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia That's that from the 1st ODI. #TeamIndia win by 67 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… That's that from the 1st ODI.#TeamIndia win by 67 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/KVRiLOf2uf

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka put India into bat after the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both looked comfortable from the word go as they took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers.

After the openers got out for well-made half-centuries, the stage was set for a big knock from 'King Kohli' and he did not disappoint as he brought up a fine century.

Kohli was assisted by quick-fire cameos from K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as India was propelled to a massive total of 373 for the loss of seven wickets.

Chasing a mammoth score, Sri Lanka were never really in the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka tried very hard to keep the innings together with a solid half-century but found no support from the other batters.

After being reduced to 206/8 in 37.5 overs, India would have looked set for a huge win but Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka continued his excellent form, scoring an unbeaten ton. After 50 overs, Sri Lanka finished at 306/8 in their stipulated 50 overs.

On that note, let us take a look at five takeaways from India's win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

Positives:

#1 Century No. 73 for the 'King'

Virat Kohli began 2023 on an epic note as he scored a free-flowing century (113 off 87 balls) to take India to a mammoth total in the first innings. Kohli has now scored back-to-back ODI centuries, which is the best possible news for India in the build-up to the World Cup later this year.

Coming into bat with his team in a position of strength, Kohli showed his aggressive intent from very early on in his innings. In the course of his 45th ODI century, Kohli rode his luck as he was dropped twice on 52 and 81, respectively.

'King Kohli' will look to dominate the cricketing calendar this year as India will try to script history yet again on home soil after 12 years.

#2 Indian batters in top form

It wasn't just Virat Kohli who made merry with the bat yesterday for the Men in Blue. All of India's top five batters made healthy contributions as India almost batted Sri Lanka out of the game in the first innings.

India got off to a flying start, courtesy of half-centuries from openers Shubman Gill (70 off 60 balls) and Rohit Sharma (83 off 67 balls). The return to form of Rohit Sharma was one of the biggest positives for India yesterday.

Shreyas Iyer (28 off 24 balls) continued the momentum as he scored a quickfire cameo to take the Indian innings forward. K.L. Rahul (39 off 29 balls) shrugged off his poor form from the Bangladesh Test series as he played a swashbuckling knock to keep the scoring rate well beyond a run-a-ball.

#3 Mohammed Siraj topples Sri Lankan top-order

BCCI @BCCI delivery from



Siraj picks up his second wicket.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia A sensationaldelivery from @mdsirajofficial as Kusal Mendis goes for a duck.Siraj picks up his second wicket.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… A sensational⚡️delivery from @mdsirajofficial as Kusal Mendis goes for a duck.Siraj picks up his second wicket.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/56KTxvp57u

Mohammed Siraj continued his excellent bowling rhythm in 2023 as he produced an excellent bowling spell yesterday. Opening the bowling attack for India, Siraj swung the ball both ways at pace and even bowled the occasional short ball to continuously ask the Sri Lankan batters probing questions.

He dismissed two of Sri Lanka's top batters, Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando. Siraj picked up two wickets in his seven overs, giving away a miserly 30 runs in a match where both teams scored in excess of 300. Mohammed Siraj with his current form looks set to be a regular member of the Indian playing XI in the World Cup.

Negatives

#4 India's death bowling woes

For most of the second innings, the Indian bowlers breathed fire as Sri Lanka were reduced to 206/8 in 37.5 overs. However, in the last 73 balls, India conceded 100 runs. Now, normally these figures might be acceptable, but the fact that they came against the ninth-wicket pair of Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha is indeed a reason to worry.

India has struggled with their death bowling in the last few months, primarily due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. However, considering Bumrah's ongoing fitness issues, the Indian Team Management will have to look to figure out a solution to this problem in case of his prolonged absence.

The Indian bowling attack should not look helpless in the absence of their premier bowler.

#5 Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal struggle

It was a difficult day for senior Team India bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami. While Shami was guilty of being too short and wide on multiple occasions, Chahal was taken to the cleaners whenever he was overpitched.

Shami, who was returning from a hand injury, seemed to be struggling with his rhythm. Chahal, on the other hand, has had a difficult last few months with the ball. Shami conceded 67 runs in his 9 overs, picking up one wicket in his spell while Chahal gave away 58 runs in his 10 overs also picking up one solitary wicket.

On that note, we conclude our article on five takeaways from India's winning start to ODI cricket in 2023. What are your thoughts on Team India's performance in the first ODI? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli ovetake Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the highest number of ODI centuries in 2023? Yes No 0 votes