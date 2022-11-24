India's third T20I game against New Zealand ended in a tie (by D/L method) after rain interrupted a natural conclusion to the contest.

Led by Tim Southee, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The Kiwis made a bright start and looked set to take the score beyond 180 at one point. Devon Convay (59 runs off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 off 33 balls) set a brilliant platform for the Kiwis. However, some brilliant death bowling by Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh allowed the visitors to restrict the Kiwis to 160.

The Indian seamers ended with four wickets apiece as New Zealand were bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs, losing their final eight wickets in the space of 23 deliveries.

Chasing 161, India made a mixed start as the two openers failed to provide a safe platform for the middle-order batters. Shreyas Iyer's first-ball duck swung the game a little in New Zealand's favor. However, batting at 75/4 after nine overs, India were still very much in the game.

With stand-in captain Hardik Pandya out in the middle, India needing 86 in 66 deliveries could have been a successful run-chase for the visitors. The rain gods reigned supreme and no further delivery could be bowled.

As per D/L method, India were exactly on the par score of 75, which meant that the match ended in a tie. India, who had won the first game courtesy of a brilliant century from the in-form Suryakumar Yadav and a four-fer from Deepak Hooda, emerged victorious in the series by a 1-0 margin.

On that note, let’s take a look at five takeaways for India from their series win over New Zealand.

#1 Sky continues his dream form

Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked as the World No. 1 in T20Is. If you have seen him play this year, it is likely you will wholeheartedly agree with the system.

The Mumbai Indians batter, who has been in amazing form this season, hit his second T20I century against the Kiwis in the second game. He scored 111* from 51 deliveries at the Bay Oval Stadium.

SKY, as he is fondly known to his fans, took apart the Kiwi bowling to help India post a score in excess of 190. He decorated his inning with 11 boundaries and seven maximums. His exploits in the match drew praise from all quarters, with India's former captain Virat Kohli lauding SKY for his sensational effort.

He ended the three-match series with the Player of the Series award.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @surya_14kumar Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar

#2 Deepak Hooda shines with the ball

Deepak Hooda established himself as a handy batter in the Indian side in the buildup to the World Cup. His ability to float in the order allows the team to be flexible and change tactics depending on the situation.

He also showcased brilliant fielding abilities whenever called upon by the team. In the series against the Kiwis, Hooda showed why he is more than a handy option with the ball as well. The Indian all-rounder picked up four wickets in 2.5 overs, giving away only 10 runs in the second T20I to help the visitors register a mammoth 65-run win.

In the last match where India conceded 160 runs in 20 overs, Hooda gave away only three runs in his six deliveries. It may be too early to judge him, but the early signs are definitely promising.

#3 Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh breathe fire

Arshdeep Singh continues to grow with every series. The young left-arm pacer picked up four wickets with a strike rate of 10.5 and an average of 16.5 runs per wicket. His economy went off the charts a little owing to the small stadiums in New Zealand and his duty to bowl in the most challenging overs in the game.

His fellow pacer, Mohammed Siraj, also showcased his fiery bowling skills, picking up six wickets at a strike rate of eight balls per wicket and an average of 6.83 runs per wicket. He also maintained an excellent economy rate of 5.13 runs per over.

Both bowlers are making strong cases to be considered as regular starting XI players in the future for the Indian team.

#4 Chahal returns to the playing XI

Yuzvendra Chahal returned to action for the Indian Team. [Pic Credits - Yuzvendra Chahal]

Yuzvendra Chahal did not get to bowl a single delivery in the recently concluded ICC World T20I Down Under. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, opted to go with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Neither bowler could make any impact in the tournament.

Chahal, who was once ranked as high as the World no. 2 in T20Is, returned to the playing XI against the Kiwis. He had a good outing in the second game, giving away only 26 runs in four overs and picking up the crucial wickets of James Neesham and Glenn Phillips.

Consistency continues to plague his development as Chahal was taken to the cleaners in the third game, where he conceded 35 runs in three overs and went wicketless.

India will be keen to see him come good as they need a regular wrist spinner in the side going forward. The absence of one cost them dearly at the 2022 ICC T20I World Cup.

#5 Indian openers struggle

Batting woes for India's opening combo continued in the tour against New Zealand. Regular openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma flopped in the World Cup, with Rahul only scoring against the lesser sides. They were rested for the series against the Kiwis, with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan given the platform to shine for India. Both southpaws failed to make any impact.

In his two innings, Pant scored 17 runs with a strike rate below 100. Kishan fared slightly better, scoring 46 runs with a strike rate of 109.52. The poor form of multiple Indian openers will worry the team management.

