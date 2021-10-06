5 Things that fans will see for the first time at ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin in ten days in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. A total of 16 teams, namely Oman, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and India, will participate in this year's tournament.

There will be a qualifying round before the Super 12 stage gets underway. Eight teams will compete in the qualifying stage and four of them will join the top eight teams in the Super 12. The final of the T20 World Cup is set to be played on November 14.

Over the next few weeks, fans will witness some nerve-wrecking matches at the T20 World Cup. While most things will be the same as the previous T20 World Cup tournaments, the following five things will happen for the first time in the 2021 T20 WC.

1. Virat Kohli will captain India for the first time in an ICC T20 World Cup match

In all previous ICC T20 World Cup tournaments, MS Dhoni captained the Indian cricket team. But for the first time in T20 WC 2021, Virat Kohli will lead the Indian squad.

Some of the biggest names in world cricket like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play under Kohli's leadership at the mega event.

2. An associate ICC nation will host the T20 World Cup for the first time

Reuters Sports @ReutersSports Stadiums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will operate at 70% of capacity for the Twenty20 World Cup, the organisers said, though conditions in Oman, where preliminary rounds are due to be played, have still to be fully assessed following a cyclone. reut.rs/3D9rIkJ Stadiums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will operate at 70% of capacity for the Twenty20 World Cup, the organisers said, though conditions in Oman, where preliminary rounds are due to be played, have still to be fully assessed following a cyclone. reut.rs/3D9rIkJ

India was initially set to host the T20 World Cup this year. However, the BCCI moved the tournament to the Middle East.

UAE and Oman will co-host the mega event from October 17 to November 14. For the first time in ICC T20 World Cup history, an associate member of the ICC will host the matches.

3. Papua New Guinea and Namibia have qualified for the first time

ICC @ICC The Eagles have taken off for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 ✈️📸 Cricket Namibia The Eagles have taken off for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 ✈️📸 Cricket Namibia https://t.co/s23QTMeTeI

As mentioned earlier, Namibia and Papua New Guinea are among the 16 teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The other 14 nations have played in the T20 World Cup before, but Namibia and PNG will make their debuts this year.

Both teams are in the qualifying round of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can make it to the Super 12 stage.

4. Country hosting the final will not be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final on November 14. Interestingly though, the United Arab Emirates cricket team is not part of the T20 World Cup.

In previous editions, South Africa, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India were part of the T20 World Cup competitions they hosted. But that streak will end this year.

5. Super 12s

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup 🗣️ "We've got a lot of players who can be match-winners on their day."Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar is convinced that his squad can reach the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 💪 🗣️ "We've got a lot of players who can be match-winners on their day."Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar is convinced that his squad can reach the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 💪 https://t.co/yTQQybwaxt

Also Read

From 2007 to 2012, the second round of the T20 World Cups featured eight teams and was called Super 8s. In 2014, ICC increased the number of teams to ten and named the round as Super 10s.

This year, for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup history, there will be a Super 12 round. The international cricket-governing body aims to take the sport to newer regions, and this step is a positive development in that direction.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee