 5 times India stormed back with the ball after a fiery opening partnership ft. ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India's bowling has evolved to be a resilient and tenacious outfit over the years. Armed with the ability to come back irrespective of the opposition and the conditions, this ability of the bowlers helps India to always stay in the hunt, no matter the match situation.

Making a comeback after a dominant opening partnership is a difficult achievement as they have to largely operate with an older ball, often regarded as the best time to bat. However, Indian bowlers make the most of the unsettled new batters, and ensure that one strike always leads to another, not allowing middle-order batters to forge partnerships.

On that note, let us take a look at five instances where the Indian bowling unit fought back after a dominant opening partnership by the opposition.

Honorable mentions: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022, Mirpur, and India vs Australia 2nd Test 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series, Perth.

#1 India vs England (5th Test; 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy; The Oval)

The 2025 series finale between India and England could have been a dull contest had the Indian bowlers not fought back after a demoralising opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The duo punished the pace unit to slam 92 runs in 12 overs, leaving the visitors clueless at one point.

However, an initial breakthrough by Akash Deep, followed by four wickets apiece by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, led to a massive collapse as England were reduced to 195-5, and eventually 247 all out. The hosts had the opportunity to amass a massive first innings lead after the platform provided by the openers, but they could only score 23 runs more than India did in the first innings.

#2 India vs Pakistan (2nd Test; Pakistan tour of India 1999; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

Trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series against Pakistan at home, India set themselves up well for a comeback after handing a target of 420 in the final innings.

However, the Wasim Akram-led side were handed a major boost in the run chase as the pair of Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put up 101 runs in just 24 overs.

What followed was a historic moment in cricketing history as Anil Kumble ran through the entire opposition with his wrist spin, triggering a massive collapse to bowl them out for just 207. The legendary spinner became just the second player in Test match history after Jim Laker to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

#3 India vs England (4th Test; 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy; The Oval, London)

During India's previous tour of England in 2021-22, they were in a tricky spot as their iconic Lord's win was neutralised by a tame innings defeat in Leeds. With the series level 1-1, both sides headed to The Oval, where England clinched a valuable 99-run lead.

Guided by a sublime hundred by Rohit Sharma and fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur, India amassed 466 in the second innings.

Chasing a mammoth target in the fourth innings, England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed frustrated the Indian bowling unit with a 100-run opening stand. However, the Indian bowlers fought back to trigger a collapse and bundle out the opposition for just 210, to register a memorable win.

#4 India vs Australia (3rd Test; 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar series; WACA, Perth)

Team India were in desperate need of inspiration after losing the first two Tests of the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. But they could not catch a break as the dominant Michael Clarke-led outfit bowled out India for just 161. In reply, the hosts responded with a staggering 214-run opening partnership between David Warner and Ed Cowan in just 38.5 overs.

Warner reached his hundred off just 69 deliveries, and eventually scored 180 runs off 159 deliveries. Ed Cowan at the other end chipped in with a well-made 74.

The Indian bowlers fought back through Umesh Yadav's five-wicket haul to trigger a collapse. From 214-0, Australia were reduced to 301-5, before being bowled out for 369.

Despite the strong comeback, India were significantly behind in the contest. In their second time of asking, all they could muster was 10 runs more than their first innings total. Australia recorded a win by an innings and 37 runs to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, with a game remaining.

#5 India vs England (1st Test; 2012 England tour of India; Motera, Ahmedabad)

One of India's rare home series defeats began with a dominant win over England. Batting first, the Men in Blue slammed a mammoth 521-8, courtesy of Cheteshwar Pujara's double hundred.

England succumbed to spin, particularly Pragyan Ojha, to be bowled out for a paltry 191. India enforced the follow-on, leading to a much more defiant response from the visiting batters.

The MS Dhoni-led side were made to work hard after Nick Compton and Alastair Cook put on 123 runs for the opening wicket. That was the breakthrough that India needed, as the bowlers ensured to reduce England to 199-5 in quick time. Although they mustered a fightback to avoid an innings defeat, India emerged comfortable victors in the end.

