5 times a lead bowler significantly contributed with the bat in the 2023 World Cup ft. Maheesh Theekshana

The 2023 ODI World Cup is heading to a close with the majority of the sides set to play their final league-stage matches. The semi-final encounters have also more or less lined up following New Zealand's thumping win over Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

The tournament gifted the viewers with several memorable batting performances courtesy of the modern nature of the game coupled with the optimum subcontinent conditions on offer. From Glenn Maxwell's double hundred to Aiden Markram's quickfire record ton, it has overall been a batter's tournament as expected.

However, in some cases, the lower-order batters have also stepped up when required to add some valuable runs down the order, after the exploits of the top order, middle order, and the all-rounders. The bowlers, at times, have shown that they are not walking wickets and can make a statement with the bat if they can.

On that note, let us take a look at the five times a lead bowler significantly contributed with the bat in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana (38* off 91) vs New Zealand; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore)

Maheesh Theeksana played an unbeaten 91-ball vigil in Sri Lanka's defeat to New Zealand in their final league-stage match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The spinner came out to bat with the team tottering at 105-7 in the 19th over after being asked to bat first.

His knock ensured that Sri Lanka almost completed the quota of 50 overs batting first. Sri Lanka trudged to 171 all-out in 46.4 overs with the New Zealand bowlers struggling to get rid of the wagging tail order.

Theekshana has considerably improved his batting, with all of his top five scores of his ODI career coming in 2023. He scored three fours in his knock and is second on the list of players facing most balls from No. 9 or below in an ODI innings.

#2 Kasun Rajitha (33 off 31) vs South Africa; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha chipped in with the bat during Sri Lanka's run-chase attempt against South Africa in their first match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The pacer conceded 90 runs as South Africa posted a record total of 428 batting first.

In reply, Sri Lanka made a spirited start courtesy of Kusal Mendis but lost their way in the run chase due to the crippling pressure posed by the required run rate. Kasun Rajitha came in at No.9 and shared a solid partnership with skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The bowler scored 33 runs off 31 deliveries with four fours and a six to help Sri Lanka cross the 300-run mark and reduce the margin of defeat by a little bit.

#3 Gus Atkinson (35 off 21) vs South Africa; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

It was England's lower order that posed the biggest challenge for the South African bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England crumbled to 100-8 while attempting to chase down the 400-run target set by the Proteas.

Gus Atkinson, making his World Cup debut, picked up figures of 2-60 off his nine overs and also stepped up with the bat. Coming in at No. 9, he scored a quickfire 35 runs off 21 deliveries with seven fours. Batting alongside Mark Wood, the duo were responsible for putting up 70 runs for the ninth wicket.

Despite his heroics with the bat, England still ended up suffering their biggest loss in ODI cricket.

#4 Mark Wood (43 off 17) vs South Africa; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

As mentioned earlier, Mark Wood took on the Proteas bowlers towards the end of the contest between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-arm pacer had forgettable figures of 0-76 off seven overs in the first innings but chipped in with his highest ODI score during the run chase.

His whirlwind 43-run knock off 17 deliveries, which included two fours and five sixes, was also England's highest individual score of the match as they were bowled out for 170 runs in 22 overs during the run chase.

#5 Keshav Maharaj (40 off 37) vs the Netherlands; HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala)

Keshav Maharaj scored the winning runs in South Africa's historic one-wicket win over Pakistan, but his improving batting credentials were on offer during the team's loss against the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

Chasing 246 runs in 43 overs during the rain-curtailed encounter, South Africa crumbled under pressure and were reduced to 145-7 in the run chase, when Keshav Maharaj came into bat. The spinner scored 40 runs off 37 deliveries to keep the Proteas alive in the run chase.

However, his spirited knock, which was laced with five fours and a six, was not enough to get South Africa over the line. The Temba Bavuma-led side were bowled out for 207 runs.

What are some of the other memorable innings played by bowlers in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.